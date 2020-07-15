Florida’s MTech Mobility announces 25 new jobs for Wexford

The US mobile and IT repair services provider has leased a new facility at Ardcavan Business Park to accelerate its European expansion.

MTech Mobility, a mobile and IT devices repair provider led out of Florida, has announced plans to create 25 new jobs for Wexford over the next three years. The company has leased a 14,000 sq m facility in the Ardcavan Business Park in Wexford town, which will act as its new European operations base.

Founded Sarasota, Florida, in 2012 as MTech MDM, MTech Mobility is now headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, near Miami. It specialises in device preparation and deployment, multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, telecom expense management services and more.

Its Florida and satellite offices help clients to deploy, support, manage, repair and refresh devices across airlines, retailers, restaurants, manufacturing and field-service sectors.

‘An ideal launching point’

General manager of MTech’s European operations, Jerry Whiston, described Ireland as “an ideal launching point for expanding into Europe”.

“It’s an English-speaking country with a great university training system, great workforce and it’s part of the European Union,” Whiston said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added: “The creation of 25 new jobs in Wexford is good news for the region and demonstrates that, despite the considerable challenges facing our economy, Ireland’s ability to attract foreign direct investment is very strong.

“We have the skills and the talent required for companies like MTech to set up here.”

MTech’s expansion into Wexford is being supported by IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: “This investment announcement is a strong vote of confidence in Wexford, and will be a valuable addition to the growing technology cluster in the south-east region, which has proven its agility and adaptability despite the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Applications are being accepted from interested candidates now. MTech has asked anyone considering applying for a job at the company to visit its European website here.