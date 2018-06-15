Cloud solutions firm Novosco to hire almost 150 in significant Belfast expansion

Novosco will take on 114 employees at its site in Belfast, towards which Invest NI has offered £1.2m in support, with a further 32 employees to be based in England.

Managed cloud provider Novosco has revealed significant expansion plans at its base in Belfast, as well as a new office in England, creating a total of 146 jobs.

Novosco delivers enterprise-level hosting services to mid-market organisations in the UK and Ireland by leveraging a portfolio of public cloud, private cloud and a combination of platforms.

Invest Northern Ireland (NI) has generously offered the company £1.2m in funding towards the creation of 114 roles to be based in Belfast. The finance for the capital investment required to support the company’s continued growth will be provided by Danske Bank.

Novosco is recruiting for positions such as IT infrastructure engineers, service delivery personnel, project managers, cloud experts and cybersecurity specialists. The company intends to fill the roles within the next three years, and the total salaries will contribute an additional £4.8m to the Northern Irish economy annually.

Welcoming the news, Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said: “To stimulate economic growth, we need to support those businesses with potential for high growth to become the large companies of the future. To help achieve this, we have a specific goal as part of our business strategy to double the number of companies participating in our scaling programme.

“Novosco has been part of our scaling programme since October 2012. It has grown rapidly in recent years to become a significant player in Northern Ireland’s thriving IT industry.

“This growth has been through a combination of investment in leadership, skills and exports. This expansion marks another milestone in Novosco’s development.

Currently, Novosco employs around 180 people, primarily at its Northern Irish headquarters. The firm has plans to expand into the UK by opening an office in Daresbury, near Manchester, to be staffed by 32 people.