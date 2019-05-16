OpenSky to hire 80 with €2.5m investment in expansion

Kildare-based tech firm OpenSky has confirmed plans to effectively double its workforce as it announces a €2.5m investment.

Naas-based tech firm OpenSky will hire 80 amid a €2.5m investment, effectively doubling its Irish headcount by 2021.

The company is hiring for a variety of different roles such as digital transformation consultants, software engineers, sales and marketing executives, and project and team leaders.

OpenSky provides IT and consultancy managed solutions to public sector bodies, extending to artificial intelligence, robotics process automation and information intelligence. Its systems manage more than 100m digital transactions per month between Ireland and the UK.

“More and more public service agencies and government organisations realise how important it is for them to be able to boost productivity, deliver services, and support citizens as directly and efficiently as possible,” explained Michael Cronin, managing director at OpenSky. “By transforming, they can not only streamline their own processes and optimise resources, but also enhance the citizen experience and create a digital government that works. In order to meet this increasing and evolving demand, we have invested in expanding our team and adding new services.”

Also on hand to celebrate the news was the Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen, TD, who commented: “Innovation and digitisation are key to Ireland’s continued economic success and so I very much welcome OpenSky’s ambitious plans for expansion. I would like to congratulate them on their continued success and, of course, very much welcome the 80 high-end jobs that will be created.”

OpenSky wasn’t the only firm to announce expansion plans this week. Financial services player TD Securities revealed that it will grow its staff numbers in Dublin as it gears up for the UK’s impending exit from the EU single market. The firm, not keen on the prospect of waiting around to see how Brexit panned out, decided to reinvigorate its Dublin operation, which it had been previously winding down.