40 new jobs as Paradyn ploughs €4m into its growth strategy

Newly merged tech firm Paradyn plans to double its staff and turnover.

Paradyn, the result of a merger of three Irish tech and comms firms, is to double its workforce from 40 to 80 people in the next three years.

The company is basing the increase in staff on a €4m investment to fund growth and acquisitions.

‘We are on the lookout for other IT, communications and information security businesses which can integrate into the company’

– CILLIAN MCCARTHY

Paradyn projects that turnover will go from €8m to €16m in the same timeframe.

Acquisitive growth plan

Paradyn emerged as a new entity in March following the merger of Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce to become an end-to-end network service operator.

Between them, the three companies manage the IT, security and networking of 30,000 users.

Paradyn has already started recruiting for the new roles, which will help to support its expanded managed services. The company will fill positions primarily in the areas of finance, network engineering, technical solutions architecture, technical sales and support, marketing, and business development.

“Acquisition is a key strategy for us,” said Paradyn CEO Cillian McCarthy.

“We are on the lookout for other IT, communications and information security businesses which can integrate into the company to add further to our unique ability to deliver more secure and easily managed technology infrastructures to our customers so that they can generate a higher return on investment on their IT and communications systems.

“Following the merger we announced in March, Paradyn is already Ireland’s only one-stop managed service solution for IT, telecoms, security, network and business connectivity, and our goal is to continue to expand that unique proposition. Under a single service agreement, we can build, monitor and securely maintain every aspect of a customer’s IT and communications infrastructure.”