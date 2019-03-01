Irish fintech player PFS to create 50 jobs in major expansion

Fintech company PFS is hiring 50 new staff members across a range of technical roles for an immediate start.

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) has announced a major expansion in its Navan office and is looking to hire 50 new staff members as soon as possible.

PFS is an Irish fintech company operating from both Navan and London. It provides payment technology solutions, including e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and accounts, and current accounts in the UK and the eurozone.

PFS’s group head of HR, David Kinnear, said the growth of PFS over the last 11 years has been exceptional. “We continue to expand in our current markets but we are rapidly developing into new territories,” he said.

Indeed, PFS has enjoyed massive growth since it was founded by Navan native Noel Moran. Most recently, the fintech player’s revenues had hit more than €50m. Now, the company is gearing up for an IPO date in the first half of this year.

Organic growth

Speaking to our editor John Kennedy in September 2018, Moran said the company has grown organically and its track record speaks for itself. “We do not have to focus on fundraising; we spend our time focusing on building the business and cutting costs that will in turn benefit our customers. We are now at a point where it makes sense to look at an IPO and take the company to greater heights,” he said.

PFS completed the migration of clients from two acquisitions in 2016, which brought more than 55 new local authority clients while simultaneously adding multiple corporate clients to the portfolio.

Moran said that the company’s business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model and partnership structure enable it to avoid the pitfalls that await challenger banking players.

In this latest expansion, Kinnear said PFS is looking for exceptional software developers, DevOps engineers, data centre support staff, a head of technical infrastructure and a technical project manager.

“We believe that we provide some of the most exciting and challenging opportunities, combined with outstanding career development prospects,” he said.

Those interested in working in PFS can check out the latest jobs here.