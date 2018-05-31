Segment to open EMEA headquarters in Dublin and create 100 jobs

Attracted by the talented workforce and strong ICT sector, cloud customer data firm Segment has elected to expand into Ireland to buoy its global ambitions.

Cloud customer data infrastructure firm Segment will open an EMEA headquarters in Dublin in order to respond to increasing demand for its products, creating 100 jobs in the process.

Segment provides analytics API and customer data services to more than 15,000 companies, including heavyweight clients and blue-chip firms spanning a number of industries. These firms include: IBM, Levi’s, New Relic, GAP, Time magazine and booking platform Trivago.

Segment is currently recruiting in the areas of marketing, sales and customer service in Dublin, but intends to hire across all levels of business over the next three years, including technical roles, leadership, pre- and post-sales, and partnerships. These jobs were created with the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Representatives from Segment cited Ireland’s highly skilled and multilingual workforce as a primary motivation for earmarking Dublin as a prime EMEA headquarters location, as well as lauding its position as a global technology hub.

“Segment has been growing at a rapid pace in the EMEA market, and some of our most innovative customers come from the region,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder of Segment. “We’ve found that European companies are often at the forefront of providing a customer-first experience, and we’re committed to expanding rapidly to deliver the customer data infrastructure they need to do this.”

He added: “Dublin’s talented workforce, its strong relationship with the US and the rest of Europe, and Ireland’s full embrace of user privacy rights makes our decision to be headquartered in Ireland an easy one.”

The new offices, overlooking St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, were christened today (31 May) in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the IDA.

Attending the launch, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen, TD, celebrated the triple-figure jobs news: “[Segment’s] decision to locate here is a great expression of confidence in our ability to foster the conditions that attract investment of this kind, and increases the ever-growing footprint of high-end information and communication technology (ICT) companies in Ireland.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, was also on hand to praise the attractiveness of young, English-speaking Irish workers for multinationals in the data sphere.

He added: “Ireland’s strong position on data protection is becoming a key factor in attracting data-focused companies.”

Luas stop at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Image: Roy Harris/Shutterstock