Applications open for new infosec graduate programme in Cork

Smarttech247 is offering recent graduates a year-long placement opportunity covering information security, cybersecurity, data protection and more.

It’s well understood that there is a global cybersecurity skills gap at the moment and companies in this industry are trying to reach more candidates. One of them is Smarttech247, which wants to help bridge the gap from education to employment with its new graduate programme.

The Cork-headquartered managed-detection and response firm uses cloud, big data analytics and machine learning technologies to help customers with security operations and threat intelligence, detection, investigation and response.

Its new information security graduate programme will offer candidates a year-long placement at the company with training and the chance to secure full-time employment. While applications are being accepted from candidates from all academic backgrounds, Smarttech247 said a degree in information security, network engineering or computer science would be preferable.

To qualify, candidates must have graduated within the last two years. Smarttech247 said that successful applicants can expect to work in a “fast-paced, dynamic team” that draws on “the latest technologies to monitor and fight cyberthreats”.

Focus areas during the 12 months will include information security, cybersecurity, data protection and consulting services. Those on the programme will interact directly with Smarttech247 clients, helping them build and implement security solutions.

The company also launched a Women in Cybersecurity Academy course earlier this year.

Applying to Smarttech247?

Smarttech247 caters to international customers from its offices in Cork, Bucharest, Krakow and the US. The graduate programme will be based at the company’s office in Cork Airport Business Park, but there may be an element of remote working and recruits could get the opportunity to visit its other locations during training.

Raluca Saceanu, general manager of Smarttech247 said her team is hoping to attract “passionate people” who are eager to help companies “defend themselves against cybercrime”.

“The experience and training you gain from being exposed to real-world cyber situations is highly valuable,” she said. “Unlike graduates at a very large firm, these recruits will get to contribute in a more meaningful way to our operation and benefit from the industry-leading mentoring we can offer.”

Those interested in applying should send their CV and a cover letter to careers@smarttech247.com and keep an eye out for updates here. The deadline for applications is 31 March 2021 and interviews will take place the following month.

“You should expect to be taken out of your comfort zone and discover something new all the time,” Saceanu added. “So a can-do attitude and a willingness to learn will be key.”