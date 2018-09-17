STATSports to hire 237 in Newry over next three years

Sports technology firm STATSports will take on more than 200 at its Newry headquarters, making significant investment in R&D and staff training.

Newry-headquartered sports technology company STATSports has revealed today (17 September) that it will create a total of 237 jobs in Ulster over the next three years as part of an aggressive growth plan.

Recruitment has already begun in Newry, with 92 of the roles already in place. The firm is hiring across a broad variety of sectors, with available positions in HR, R&D, sports science, sales, finance and marketing.

As well as creating jobs, the firm intends to invest millions of pounds in research, development and staff training. Invest NI has offered STATSports almost £4m worth of support.

STATSports provides wearable player tracking devices and analysis software, and currently has offices in Ireland, London, Chicago and Florida. Earlier this year, it secured a massive $1.5bn deal with the US Soccer Federation to have its players wear the company’s performance data vests.

Speaking about the investment, CEO and co-founder of STATSports, Alan Clarke, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for us at STATSports as we embark on the next stage of our journey. We have already established our performance monitoring technology with some of the biggest and best-known sporting organisations in the world, and this investment will allow us to expand our reach even further in both the elite and everyday field sports sector.

“Our staff are highly skilled and incredibly knowledgeable about the sports performance monitoring industry and we will be replicating that with the additional hires. The R&D assistance will also allow us to keep evolving our cutting-edge technology.”

Invest NI’s executive director of business and sector development, Jeremy Fitch, said: “This significant expansion to STATSports’ workforce is an aggressive move to break into new markets and increase sales in Europe, the US, Asia and South America. Invest NI is proud and delighted to be supporting such an innovative and fast-moving company to scale so significantly, securing this major investment in the Newry, Mourne and Down district council area.”

Clarke added: “I would like to thank Invest Northern Ireland for its invaluable support in helping propel our business to the next stage of its development. Its willingness to understand the company and align support with our plans has been crucial to our growth and will enable us to expand the business here in Newry.”