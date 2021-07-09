Tons of tech opportunities and a new jobs pilot by TikTok

Looking for a tech job? They’re on offer from coast to coast and in the comfort of your own home this week, and soon to come to TikTok.

There are lots of new tech roles available at the moment, with several big jobs announcements made over the past few days.

More than 100 tech jobs are being advertised by companies around the country from Derry to Galway.

Irish e-scooter company Zeus said it will hire 15 people in its Irish branch as soon as e-scooter legislation is passed here.

Derry-based blinds company Bloc announced 50 new tech jobs as part of its spin-out company Bloc Labs.

There was good news for Galway tech jobseekers today (9 July) as Aró Digital Strategy promised to create 42 new jobs by 2026. The company is looking for software developers, data analysts, web developers, user experience experts and digital marketing specialists.

Meanwhile, James Milligan from Hays looked at whether tech employees will ever need to return to offices after the pandemic.

With so many tech workers finding they can work at home, who knows what the future will hold.

Irish software company Ardanis Technologies will create 30 new jobs with no fixed location as of yet over the next year.

The company will provide opportunities for experienced software engineers, scrum masters and software architects as part of its plan to grow its workforce to 42 people by 2022.

Canadian IT provider, N’Ware Technologies is advertising 25 roles, which will involve a mixture of remote and on-site working at its EMEA headquarters in Laois.

It’s not the only one supporting hybrid working though. We got an exclusive first look at the plans for Dropbox’s Dublin headquarters, which the company will redesign to facilitate a virtual-first model of working.

Dropbox Dublin Studio, a new collaborative space for employees to work safely together will open in 2022.

Further afield, an Icelandic four-day work week trial showed increased respect for workers.

Finally, Gen-Z jobseekers can rejoice as TikTok has launched a new pilot programme that allows users to apply for jobs using videos containing the #TikTokResumes hashtag.

While the feature is only available in the US for now, major US employers such as Target, Chipotle, and wrestling entertainment firm WWE have already teamed up with the social media platform to recruit suitable candidates. The app already has a huge careers subculture called #CareerTok.