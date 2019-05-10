Here are some amazing tech roles announced in Dublin this week

A couple of major international firms made waves this week in the world of Irish tech with the news that they plan to recruit heavily in the capital.

If you’re on the hunt for a new job at an exciting and internationally regarded firm, this was a particularly good week for you as a couple of amazing companies announced tech roles.

Starting things off with a bang was US software firm DocuSign, which revealed plans to recruit as many as 1,000 employees at its Dublin docklands office. DocuSign chief executive Dan Springer lauded how “cosmopolitan” Dublin is, making it the ideal place to find talent.

Also lashing praise on to the capital this week was social platform Reddit, which just announced plans to open its first international office in Dublin 2. It started with a few staff on the ground – two to be exact – but has said it will initially aim to get around two dozen people in, with the potential for more growth down the line.

This week in Careers, we also got to hear a variety of different perspectives from people working in tech. Carlos Carrascal, a senior web developer at the Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre, took us through the trials and joys of moving to a foreign country to take up a new role.

Limerick Institute of Technology student Megan Maxwell chatted to us about how doing an internship at Kemp Technologies has helped to prepare her for her future tech career.

Meanwhile, Manaswee Dwivedi, a strategy analyst at Pramerica, spoke to us about the reasons that he loves living in Letterkenny. Though metropolitan hubs such as Dublin and Cork have an obvious draw for tech talent, the Donegal location offers a lot to people who love nature and exploring the bucolic countryside and rolling hills.

