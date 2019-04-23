Tekenable to create 25 new jobs in Dublin

Tech firm is flying high on enabling digital transformation and making businesses Brexit-ready.

Dublin ICT company Tekenable is to create 25 new jobs, effectively doubling its workforce to 50 people.

The company focuses on custom software solutions, digital transformation, mobile app development and IT consulting.

‘Now more than ever, reliance on legacy systems is one of the biggest hurdles in the digital transformation journey’

– PETER ROSE

Founded by Nick Connors and Peter Rose in 2002, Tekenable has achieved sustained growth since its establishment and is on track to exceed €4m in the current financial year.

Brexit opportunity

The company is currently experiencing strong growth due to new contract wins and major Brexit projects.

The new jobs are in the areas of software development, business change consultancy, sales and marketing, support, and finance.

“Tekenable is an ambitious company, focused on continually investing in innovation, our people and our products,” said Connors, managing director of Tekenable.

“We are fortunate that the majority of our business comes directly to us because of our reputation and our customers trust us. Brexit has provided us with huge opportunities as companies work towards being ‘Brexit-ready’.”

Tekenable is headquartered in Dublin with offices in the UAE. The company has a strong market presence with particular focus on financial services, agribusiness, retail, health and government.

“Now more than ever, reliance on legacy systems is one of the biggest hurdles in the digital transformation journey,” said Rose, CTO of Tekenable.

“Our strength in dealing with legacy systems and folding them into a more modern digital architecture makes them less intimidating to deal with and helps to deliver real present and future value for our clients.”

Tekenable provides a Brexit solution to manage the movement of animals from Ireland to UK. The company also delivered a platform to address questions about cross-border logistics for hard goods that uses a conversational interface and AI to answer customers’ questions.

“This growth is a testament to our belief in innovation, investment in technology and undying commitment to excellent service,” Connor said. “We look forward to continued growth in 2019 and beyond.”