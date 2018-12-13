ThousandEyes to set up Dublin office and create 20 jobs

With the support of IDA Ireland, ThousandEyes will expand into Ireland after reportedly experiencing a swell in demand for its services.

Network intelligence company ThousandEyes will open a new sales and services office in Dublin. Though the company has not confirmed how many positions will be created at the office, there are set to be 20 hires made immediately.

The firm also announced the appointment of Orla Moran as the senior director of inside sales in EMEA, who will be based at the new Irish office. This expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The company currently has offices in Austin, London, New York, Tokyo and San Francisco, the location of its global headquarters.

ThousandEyes co-founder and CEO Mohit Lad commented on the news: “Over the last 12 months, we have seen an unbelievable increase in demand for our technology by large enterprise customers in EMEA whose dependence on hybrid environments and the internet is ever-increasing.”

He added: “We are excited to build a key hub for ThousandEyes in Dublin and leverage the infrastructure and talent pool in Ireland in order to scale our broader EMEA operations.”

ThousandEyes provides a cloud platform that allows companies to monitor their networks. It can be used in a variety of ways spanning from gleaning user insights to surveying the security of a network by tracking any potentially threatening or anomalous behaviour. It has customers spread across a broad range of industries including healthcare, media, financial services and consumer web.

