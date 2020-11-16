Fintech firm Transact Campus announces 110 jobs for Limerick

Transact Campus, a developer of payment and credential software, will create 110 jobs at its new international headquarters in Limerick.

Limerick city centre is set for a jobs boost with news that Transact Campus has chosen the location for its new international headquarters. The US company, which develops payment and credential software for campus environments, said it will create 110 jobs to develop its portfolio of products and services.

The roles will include product managers, architects, scrum masters, UX designers, front-end developers, back-end developers, iOS and Android developers, DevOps engineers, software engineers and data scientists.

Staff will work in areas such as de-coupled micro-service architectures, cloud-based data analytics, CQRS patterns, asynchronous event-based integration models, data streaming, data lakes and AI-linked analysis.

Transact Campus is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its software is used by more than 1,300 educational institutions representing in excess of 12m students, and facilitates more than $46bn in annual education-related payments.

Its services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, and allowing for authorised access to campus facilities and events.

“It is with great excitement and appreciation that Transact announces our establishment of a new technology innovation centre in Limerick, representing the final and critical component of our global vision and strategy,” said David Marr, CEO of Transact Campus.

“We are humbled to be so warmly welcomed into the Limerick community and we thank the IDA for their meaningful partnership – without them, none of this would be possible.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said the investment shows that the mid-west region is an “attractive location for financial services”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added: “This is really welcome news for the mid-west region where a strong financial services cluster has developed in recent years.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of Ireland’s ability to attract investments like this, thanks to the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce.”

More information about jobs at Transact Campus can be found on LinkedIn.