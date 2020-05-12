Kilkenny software company Veri to expand workforce

Training compliance software company Veri is hiring for a VP of engineering and a PHP developer at its base in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny-based software company Veri has announced plans to expand its workforce to meet increased demand on the back of Covid-19 response programmes.

The company specialises in training compliance and analytics software, remotely verifying face-to-face training and quality assurance. It has signed two new contracts to bring its digitisation tool to new Covid-19 SME response programmes, allowing for real-time quality assurance through cloud-based software.

It is partnering with ProfileTree on a three-year digital mentorship programme for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, and with outsourcing company Agile Executive on the MentorsWork mentoring support initiative.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we do everything and its impact will be felt for years to come,” said Veri CEO Ann Marie McSorley.

“This includes training, mentoring and other supports for business. Veri’s software ensures face-to-face training delivery – classroom or virtual – can be benchmarked to track quality, milestones, skills, feedback and outcomes in real time via a simple mobile app.”

Veri’s other partners and clients include the Irish Wheelchair Association, Dublinia, Impact Training, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Harvest Resources and more.

Plans for immediate recruitment

To help meet this increased demand, Veri has an immediate start for a VP of engineering who will work closely with the CEO to develop the company’s in-house technology team, product road maps and successful technical partnering with its expanding client base. It is also looking for a senior PHP developer.

“Both of these roles include significant remote-working opportunities,” McSorley said. “Our Kilkenny base is also a really great benefit and we have relocation accommodation available as part of the package.

“Not everyone wants to go back to a lengthy commute or consider immigration. We expect this is just the start of a major expansion phase for Veri and want interested applicants to get in touch immediately. It’s time to ensure our brightest and our best have opportunities at home.”

Veri is supported by Enterprise Ireland and is a Google Adopt a Startup award-winning company. More information on the vacancies can be found on its website.