Xperience IT to fill 16 new jobs in Northern Ireland

Digital transformation specialist Xperience IT will be hiring IT and sales staff and promises average annual salaries of more than £40,000.

Xperience IT, a digital transformation specialist led out of Lisburn in Northern Ireland, is to invest more than £1.5m in a new IT service platform. The company said that 16 new high-quality IT and sales jobs will be created as a result.

Xperience IT works with private-sector SMEs on cloud computing, managed services, enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management. Its clients span a variety of industries, from construction and facilities management to manufacturing and distribution. The company has three offices across Lisburn, Peterborough and Glasgow. It currently employs more than 90 people.

Through its latest investment, it is aiming to grow its presence in the construction sectors in Ireland and the UK. The company’s managing director, Iain O’Kane, said that the goal is to “drive business efficiency through best-in-class digital transformation solutions”.

“From engaging with our customers, we’ve identified a gap in the market for a management information tool for the construction industry,” he said. “This will help it to increase efficiencies, speed up payments and manage purchasing over multiple sites.”

Making this new product offering possible will require the company to grow quickly, he added. “Our new staff will help us to develop the new platform and give us the capacity to secure new contracts with construction companies across Ireland and the UK, along with promoting our other products and services in these markets.”

New hires will also be responsible for building on Xperience IT’s core product solutions and increasing sales opportunities. Invest NI is supporting the job creation through funding of £96,000. The roles will have competitive average salaries of more than £40,000 and once in place, will contribute £670,000 in additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy, according to Invest NI’s George McKinney.

McKinney said: “Xperience IT is an ambitious company that has identified a new opportunity to grow its share of the UK and Ireland construction sector. The competitive salaries on offer are testament to the impact and value the team will have within the company. This is a welcome investment in Northern Ireland’s IT services cluster, and particularly for the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area.”

