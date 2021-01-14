Zipp Mobility to hire 30 as it rolls out e-scooter services

The Dublin-based business plans to launch e-scooter sharing in Ireland once legislation is passed.

Irish e-scooter start-up Zipp Mobility has said that it plans to create at least 30 additional jobs this year as it expands its micromobility fleet.

The company, which is rolling out dockless e-scooter sharing systems in urban areas, was founded in 2019 by Charlie Gleeson. He completed the VentureLaunch Accelerator Programme for student entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD) and the start-up is now headquartered at NovaUCD, the university’s centre for new ventures and entrepreneurs.

Zipp Mobility has so far been focused on the UK market, launching e-scooter operations in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Taunton last year.

The company received approval last summer to test its model in the UK, as part of the country’s plans to fast-track e-scooter trials in response to Covid-19. It currently operates a fleet of 450 e-scooters in the UK, but expects to increase this figure to 600 units in the coming months.

As well as its Dublin base, Zipp Mobility also has UK offices in Buckinghamshire and Somerset. It has a total workforce of 20 people, but is expecting to more than double that figure in 2021.

“This last year has been a very successful one for the company and we are currently operating in more UK locations than some of the bigger industry players, which is a great achievement for a young Irish start-up such as Zipp,” Gleeson said.

“We look forward to an even more exciting year ahead and we already have four additional launches lined up for the coming months, including the first public shared e-scooter scheme on the island of Ireland.”

Zipp Mobility has secured €1.1m in seed funding to date, including €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland and backing from a number of investors including former Irish rugby star Brian O’Driscoll.

Legislation

Zipp Mobility said that it plans to launch e-scooters across Ireland once new legislation is passed.

“With new e-scooter legislation set to be passed in Ireland early this year, our plan for 2021 includes completing a Series A funding round and launching our service across the country, creating at least 30 new jobs in the process,” Gleeson said.

He added that the company’s aim is to “lead the Irish e-scooter sharing market” and expand operations internationally.

Bike-sharing start-up Bleeper said this week that it plans to add e-scooters to its fleet once legislation is passed in Ireland. European e-scooter start-ups such as Voi are also eyeing an expansion into the Irish market.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, TD, said late last year that laws to regulate e-scooters were coming up shortly. The Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill is expected to come before the Dáil soon.