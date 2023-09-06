‘The complexity of data has amplified the importance of digital forensics’

Deloitte’s Arushi Doshi discusses her work in cybersecurity and digital forensics and how AI is improving the field.

For Arushi Doshi, every day working in cybersecurity and forensics brings a fresh challenge or a new perspective.

“In my role, the phrase ‘typical day’ is a bit of a misnomer!”

Doshi is a manager in Deloitte’s cybersecurity and forensics department, where her work involves duties such as delving into technology-enabled cyber and forensic investigations for the company’s clients and working with data analytics.

Her day-to-day also involves collaborating with senior business stakeholders, facilitating workshops and reporting on project progress.

“And while the unpredictability keeps me on my toes, it’s the problem-solving, understanding vast data arrays and the constant alignment with client requirements that truly encapsulates my daily rhythm at Deloitte.”

Tell me about some of the specific projects you have worked on – are there any that stand out for you?

My journey has led me through various ventures, from cybersecurity risk assessments and ethical hacking to forensic investigations and supporting technology transformation projects. However, the common denominator threading these varied assignments together is data – how to grasp it, interpret it and optimise its value.

One standout collaboration was with a renowned Big Tech company to craft a compliance-focused case management platform. With a tight two-year window, the project required meticulous coordination across five different time zones, bringing together a spectrum of stakeholders including compliance and legal, business analytics, cybersecurity, internal audit and workforce operations, each with their distinct data objectives.

Watching the platform evolve to provide an efficient regulatory framework for the client, while bolstering their expansive workforce, was truly gratifying. This experience not only honed my project management skills but also deepened my appreciation for the interconnectedness of today’s business operations in a digital age.

‘Cybersecurity and forensics have historically been underrepresented by women’

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What captivates me most about my role is its inherent challenge to solve complex problems. Every day is a fresh puzzle; whether it’s deciphering vast amounts of data, understanding the unique needs of our clients or crafting bespoke solutions to ensure their digital safety.

While the technical side is undoubtedly engaging, the heart of the work lies in collaborating with clients, comprehending their specific requirements and providing clarity amidst the digital chaos. There’s immense satisfaction in helping clients navigate the digital maze with assurance, providing them with the tools to operate both confidently and securely.

Are there any changes you would like to make to your industry and if so, what are they?

While the cybersecurity and forensics industry has made significant strides, the field is at the forefront with the advancements in generative AI. Harnessing AI can allow us to more proactively detect threats, understand patterns and predict future risks, offering insightful recommendations to clients. However, as we integrate AI with so many of our critical data sources, it’s equally crucial to ensure its ethical use, avoiding biases and always maintaining the integrity of our investigations.

As our digital footprints expand, standardising protocols that blend traditional methods with AI-driven insights will ensure the reliability and robustness of our analyses. I envision an industry where digital forensic analytics, complemented by ethical AI, becomes a cornerstone, allowing us to delve deeper, bolster defences and serve our clients more efficiently.

‘A career in cybersecurity and digital forensics requires a willingness to continuously learn and stay curious’

Why is it important to you to encourage young girls and women into STEM and cybersecurity careers?

Promoting diversity and inclusion in any field yields richer ideas, more innovative solutions and a broader range of experiences to draw from. However, STEM and, more specifically, cybersecurity and forensics have historically been underrepresented by women. This not only denies the field of diverse perspectives but also deprives young girls of the opportunity to make significant impacts in these transformative sectors. Drawing inspiration from strong women role models, it’s evident that nurturing ambition and capability from a young age can shape powerful leaders.

Through initiatives like Deloitte’s Women in Cyber, I actively encourage young girls to explore STEM, ensuring they recognise it not just as a viable option, but a promising one.

The future of cybersecurity and digital forensics is undoubtedly brighter with a more diverse cohort of curious minds shaping it. By empowering girls today, we lay the foundation for a more inclusive, dynamic and robust landscape tomorrow. For any young woman considering this path, remember: STEM isn’t just about equations or coding, it’s about shaping the future and making a tangible difference.

Since you began your career how have you seen the industry change?

Since I started my career six years ago, the landscape of digital forensics and cybersecurity has transformed profoundly. Once regarded mostly as an IT challenge, the increasing frequency of ransomware attacks and the complications introduced by the pandemic have thrust cybersecurity to the forefront as a top business priority.

The sheer magnitude and complexity of data today have amplified the importance of digital forensics. Firms are dealing with vast data troves, and when things go awry, the ability to efficiently sift through this data to uncover malicious activities or data anomalies becomes paramount.

With the introduction of stringent data protection regulations globally, organisations not only need to ensure their cyber defences are robust but also that they are in full compliance with evolving legal requirements. This shift has positioned data compliance as a critical cornerstone in the cyber strategy of any organisation, intertwining it deeply with both cybersecurity and digital forensics.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to work in cybersecurity and digital forensics?

Embarking on a career in cybersecurity and digital forensics requires a willingness to continuously learn and stay curious. While it’s okay not to know everything, given the ever-evolving nature of the field, your commitment to ongoing learning is essential.

For those considering this path, trust in your capabilities and eagerly embrace the inherent challenges of the industry. While technical expertise is your entry point, truly flourishing in this domain necessitates strong communication with senior business stakeholders and polished project-management skills.

Can you point to any women role models who inspired you in your career?

My journey is peppered with the influence of many inspiring women role models – from family to teachers and friends. Foremost among them is my mother, a doctor herself, who instilled in me the significance of a dedicated career from a young age. Her determination and commitment laid the foundation for my own professional aspirations.

Furthermore, within Deloitte, I’ve been blessed with remarkable mentors among the senior women leaders. Their guidance has been instrumental in helping me identify areas I’m most passionate about and best suited to. Their vast experiences have served as a reservoir of wisdom I could tap into at any point in my journey.

One of the most impactful pieces of advice that has resonated with me throughout my career is, “Don’t be afraid to ask questions and voice your opinions”. It’s such guiding principles and the unwavering support system that have shaped my path and continue to inspire me daily.

