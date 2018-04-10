People are the key to a positive company culture

What makes one workplace different from another? It’s always the people.

In the world of tech, there are so many things to attract top talent these days. The demand for high-performing workers is so great that retaining them has to be about more than just a great salary.

Outside of incentives such as healthy pay packets and good benefits, employees need a good company culture in order to stay put.

But what makes a good company culture? While it might sound clichéd, a friendly place to work with nice, supportive colleagues is one of the biggest factors for employees.

Siliconrepublic.com headed down to e-commerce giant eShopWorld’s Dublin offices to talk to its employees and find out what its company culture is like.

Unsurprisingly, one of the most common responses involved the people they worked with, from management to peers.

Cormac Lynch, a .Net developer at eShopWorld, said the people at the company are very friendly and open-minded. “It’s just overall a friendly place to work,” he said.

When it comes to your work environment, it’s not just a friendly atmosphere that makes a company culture so strong. A diverse workforce will also lead to a stronger organisation and attract more talent from overseas.

Data scientist Mohit Sharma noted eShopWorld’s diverse culture. “As a non-Irish, when I joined here, it was a great experience for me to learn about different cultures,” he said.

Robert Hackett, a QA lead, said eShopWorld has a great atmosphere in which to work but also, there is a lot of room to grow within the company.

Additionally, client relationship manager Tríona O’Shea talked about the importance of collaboration and support as well as “a real drive to succeed”.

It’s abundantly clear that, be it through a supportive environment in which everyone is approachable or through enjoying a diverse work culture, people are what make company culture stronger.