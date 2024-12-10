How this analyst returned to IT after a career break

Patricia Linehan discusses her experience of Fidelity’s Resume programme, and what it’s like to return to the IT workforce after 14 years.

Prior to taking a career break to raise her children, Patricia Linehan worked in the IT industry for roughly 20 years. When she decided it was time to return, she got to work on upskilling to “get back into the swing of things”, which included completing a one-year data science course at University College Dublin, some Java certification exams and a full-stack web development course.

“It was reassuring to find that I hadn’t forgotten everything when I started studying again,” she says.

However, when it came to job hunting, Linehan found it challenging to find her place.

“Despite completing a college course, I couldn’t pass myself off as a graduate, and I lacked work experience in data science. Additionally, I had no recent software development employment experience.

“Fortunately, some companies were beginning to offer programmes to support people returning to work, so I focused on those opportunities.”

This was when she discovered Fidelity Investment’s return-to-work programme, Resume. Having previously enjoyed working in the financial sector, Linehan applied for openings at the company and was offered an initial six-month contract.

“I was thrilled to get the opportunity. Although I lacked experience with many of the required technologies, they made me an offer based on my past experience, potential and ability to learn.”

Six years later, Linehan now works as a principal systems and business analyst at Fidelity. Here, she tells SiliconRepublic.com about her career.

What first stirred your interest in a career in software engineering?

I always enjoyed math in school and was interested in studying something in that area. I chose a college course in computer science, despite never having seen a computer before, as there were no laptops or home PCs in those days, and most schools didn’t have computers. There wasn’t much information available about different college courses and careers at the time. Fortunately, I enjoyed it and discovered that software development was a good fit for me. Nowadays, there is a lot of information on college and career options available, so I recommend that people explore these options to identify areas that might match their interests and skills.

Tell me a bit about your experience returning to work after 14 years?

I was nervous about returning to work. I wasn’t particularly under pressure to go back, but my sisters were retiring and couldn’t understand why I wanted to return. I missed the mental stimulation of software development. I felt I needed to give it a try to see if I could still do it, and if it didn’t work out, at least I would have tried. I knew I had plenty of relevant skills, even though I lacked some of the current knowledge.

When I was offered a job, I was very excited, as I had put a lot of effort into preparing to return and was beginning to wonder if it would actually happen. However, as the start date approached, I began to doubt myself, wondering if I would be able to do it. I also worried that everyone else would be very young and that I wouldn’t fit in.

‘It is not necessary to know every current technology, but to show that you have the potential to learn’

What were the biggest surprises or challenges you encountered through this return to technology and how did you deal with them?

During my first week back at work, my brain was completely overloaded with new tools and technologies. Almost everything I encountered was unfamiliar. I was also new to working in an agile environment. Fortunately, I had a very helpful colleague on my team who was fantastic in assisting me with everything. I could ask him anything, and he was always willing to help. I shadowed him and took lots of notes.

As part of the Resume programme, I was able to allocate time each week to studying technologies online that were relevant to my work. I also had access to coaching to help me manage the challenges of returning to work. I received a lot of support from my team and wasn’t pressured to achieve a certain level of competence right away. I was pleasantly surprised by how helpful and supportive everyone was, not just to me. The environment was very collaborative, with people often sitting down at each other’s desks to help write code or solve problems. Even with the hybrid working model, there is still a lot of interaction among people, both within and between teams.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I am a detail-oriented person. In my current analyst role, I enjoy pinning down the details of requirements for new application features and figuring out what is needed. I thrive on interacting with other team members and working together to come up with solutions. I also appreciate the financial aspects of the applications I work on. The mental stimulation of my work is something I enjoy, although sometimes I need to switch it off when I wake up in the middle of the night with a solution to a problem.

Despite the constantly changing technologies and tools over the years, the overall focus remains on developing quality products. The strengths and skills I used in the past are still applicable today. Even though I am older than my teammates, I feel like a valued part of the team.

There are many communities of practice and different culture groups at work, which encourage a lot of interaction. I am a member of the Fidelity choir. We sing at office events and have participated in online workplace choir competitions during Covid.

Is there anything you know now that you wish you knew earlier in your career?

There will always be another new project or application to work on. All the things you agonised over will be forgotten when you move on to the next project and start anew. What is currently considered the greatest trend in technology will likely be replaced by something else in the future.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in tech?

There are many vastly different types of roles available in the IT industry. People shouldn’t assume it’s only a certain type of person who can work in the industry. When I returned to work, I was amazed at all the different roles I had never heard of before, such as scrum masters, product owners and UX designers. The stereotype of people in tech sitting in front of a computer writing obscure pieces of code no longer applies to many in the industry.

And what would you say to potential returners specifically who are unsure about making the move?

At the moment, it’s a great time for people to return to work because of programmes like the Fidelity Resume programme that support them. Companies are prepared to invest time and money in helping people re-enter the workforce. Based on my experience, it is not necessary to know every current technology, but to show that you are working on upskilling and have the potential to learn. There is also a lot of flexibility with working arrangements currently. I recommend spending some time identifying companies that offer roles in areas of interest to you.

