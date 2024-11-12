What this validation engineer loves most about her life science career

Merck’s Alison Shanahan discusses why her personality makes her suited to her role and what she’d change in the STEM sector.

Alison Shanahan is a validation engineer at life sciences company Merck in Cork. Shanahan initially joined the company in 2020 as a quality technician, before taking on her current role in 2022.

But what drew her to the area of life sciences? Shanahan says she finds it exciting to work with cutting-edge technology and ensuring that products and processes meet quality and regulatory requirements.

“The problem-solving nature of the role also appeals to me, as I enjoy identifying and resolving issues.”

Her favourite part of her job is the variety of mini projects that she gets to work on, as well as the larger projects that sometimes arise. Here, Shanahan discusses the challenges and opportunities she experiences in this area of STEM.

What’s the most exciting development you’ve witnessed in your sector?

I recently completed a master’s, which examined the area of paperless validation systems and how they are used across the life science sector. It was a really interesting topic, and I can see it making a big difference in the world of validation as it greatly improves data integrity.

What aspect of your job have you struggled to get to grips with?

When I initially began in the role, it was a big jump from where I had started. I was used to working on product review and release, which I really enjoyed as I knew what was required each day. With validation, it can fluctuate a little as validations can vary from one to another.

What’s been the hardest thing you’ve had to face in your career?

Working full time while also attending college was a challenge at times. In terms of overcoming the workload, I was very lucky to have a great support system both at home and at work.

‘If I had to give any advice, it would be to not be shy when it comes to connecting with others in STEM’

If you had the power to change anything within the STEM sector, what would that be?

I would love to see STEM encouraged more from a younger age. At Merck, we often visit schools to promote STEM by completing experiments with students in primary schools through our Curiosity Labs programme. It would be great to see this further developed in schools as I think exposing kids to STEM from a younger age really opens their eyes to what opportunities in this sphere are out there.

Which of your personality traits makes you best suited to your job and this sector?

I think I am a really motivated person and love taking on a challenge. Since I am always willing to push myself, I believe it makes me well suited for my role and working in life science specifically.

Is there something in your personal life that helps you or has helped you in your job?

Maintaining a work-life balance has definitely helped me in my job. Knowing when to switch off and leaving ‘work at work’ is important to ensuring that balance is maintained.

How do you make connections with others in the STEM community?

I have helped organise several events in the local community, visiting schools and teaching young students about different aspects of STEM. This has afforded me the opportunity to connect with others in the STEM community who I would not have reached otherwise outside the walls of the Cork site.

Has mentorship or coaching been important in your career?

While I have not availed of a dedicated mentorship programme, I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many people at Merck who are very approachable. In my experience, my Merck colleagues are always willing to answer any questions I may have and offer support and guidance wherever needed.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about a career in your area?

If I had to give any advice, it would be to not be shy when it comes to connecting with others in STEM. Be sure to reach out and connect with professionals by attending things like online seminars, or even joining online communities whenever you can. Learning from others’ experiences can give you valuable insights and guidance.

