Why this specialist loves the ‘dynamic’ environment of pharma

MSD Ireland’s Rinisa Latifi discusses her experience of working at the company both as an intern and a graduate.

Despite initially finding science to be a challenging subject at school, Rinisa Latifi says that she was drawn to the idea of a career in the medical field.

“My career guidance counsellor suggested I explore chemistry as an option, and so I decided to give it a try,” she says.

It turned out that her guidance counsellor was right, as once Latifi started a pharmaceutical science course at South East Technological University – known as Waterford Institute of Technology back then – she discovered a passion for chemistry and “completely fell in love with the subject”.

While she wasn’t very familiar with the pharma industry at the time, the course included a six-month internship, which Latifi secured with MSD Ireland at its site in Ballydine in March 2020, where she worked with the instrumentation team as well as across the site’s multiple labs.

“This hands-on experience working with the instrumentation, production and pharmacovigilance teams in the labs was invaluable, allowing me to apply my theoretical knowledge in a practical setting.”

After completing her course, Latifi decided to return to MSD, where she now works as an associate specialist in engineering, working in spray dryer commercialisation. Here, she talks about her career.

Can you describe a typical day in your role? What are your favourite parts of the work you do?

While I’m new to my current role, no two days have been the same since I started at the company. My journey began as an analyst and has now transitioned into the world of engineering. My daily tasks range from writing cleaning reports and updating batch sheets to reviewing procedures and paperwork, all while working with a diverse range of teams. That variety of work available is something I truly appreciated, I could work with so many teams across so many tasks, it allowed me to learn a lot.

MSD Ballydine places a significant emphasis on safety first which is something I also really appreciate as it has opened up opportunities to get great hands-on experience. During my time installing lab equipment in the two new high-potent facilities, I conducted numerous safety walkdowns to identify potential hazards both during the instrument installation phase and when the lab becomes operational.

Over my three and a half years at MSD Ballydine so far, I’ve been exposed to a broad range of opportunities at all stages, ensuring there’s never a ‘lull’ period: there is always something new to learn, which keeps the work engaging and exciting. The variability in each day keeps things interesting and constantly challenges me to grow and adapt.

Whether it’s tackling a new project, solving a complex problem, or collaborating with colleagues, each day brings a fresh set of challenges and achievements. This dynamic environment not only keeps me on my toes but also fuels my passion for the work I do.

‘The learning process is always ongoing, and it’s important to be patient with ourselves’

Did your responsibilities and workload change as the programme progressed? Do you get to work with more senior members of staff and different departments?

My responsibilities have changed significantly as the programme progressed, but it was a steady process too which made it all feel very manageable. At the start of my time at MSD Ballydine, my responsibilities were limited due to my unfamiliarity with processes and general lack of experience. However, as I gained confidence and expertise, I began to take ownership of various processes, such as installing all the lab equipment in our high-potent facilities. Throughout the different roles I’ve undertaken over the past few years, I’ve been consistently challenged, but always in a way where I felt fully supported to grow.

What I love about MSD Ballydine is the symbiotic relationship between departments. Although each department has its own focus, there is a strong sense of collaboration. Whether you’re in the labs, engineering, or quality, you work with a diverse range of people. The supportive and collaborative environment makes it such an enjoyable place to work. Everyone I’ve worked with over the years has been more than willing to help with tasks I might not have had experience in or been unsure of, which really adds to the sense of being supported as you develop your career.

What skills have you developed since being part of this company’s programme?

Before I started at MSD, and even during my first few days, I was a bit timid and nervous about speaking up due to my lack of experience. However, that quickly changed. Everyone I have worked with, whether on projects or investigations, has always been keen to hear my thoughts and opinions. This supportive environment has significantly boosted my confidence.

Since joining MSD, my soft skills have improved exponentially too. Teamwork, communication, and the ability to read people are some of the key skills I’ve developed. At MSD, you’re exposed to a wide variety of people and disciplines, which helps you naturally pick up these skills without even realising it.

I’ve also become more confident in myself since working at MSD Ballydine. This newfound confidence has encouraged me to take on more responsibilities and to trust my problem-solving skills, even when things don’t go as planned. I’ve learned to lean into uncomfortable situations that I would have been too nervous to try when I first started.

What have been the most challenging parts of working life since taking up this programme? Is there anything you wish you knew before starting?

For me, the most challenging part of working life so far has been trying to balance the urge to know everything all at once with the need to take things in more slowly. If I could go back and tell myself one thing, it would be to relax a bit more. There will never be a time when you know everything. Things are constantly changing – and change is good. With change comes challenges, but I think the beauty of it is that there is always something new to learn. As the cliché goes, every day is a learning day!

One thing I wish I knew before starting is that it’s okay not to have all the answers right away. The learning process is always ongoing, and it’s important to be patient with ourselves. Embracing change and being open to new experiences can lead to significant personal and professional growth. The support from colleagues and the collaborative environment at MSD have been invaluable in navigating these challenges.

Would you recommend the graduate programme at this company to others? Why?

I would definitely recommend the graduate programme at MSD and in particular MSD Ballydine. While there is a lot to learn and it can feel daunting, I couldn’t have made a better choice. The supportive environment and the wealth of knowledge available make it an excellent place to start your career.

I’ve made many friends at MSD Ballydine, and the collaborative culture ensures you never feel alone. The variety of experiences and the opportunity to work with different departments provide a comprehensive learning experience.

What advice would you like to give to future graduates who are just starting out?

My advice would be to take it easy and be confident in your abilities – you can give more than you think. Most importantly, make friends, enjoy your time, and view any setbacks as learning opportunities.

