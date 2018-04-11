How to land your dream job at Zendesk

Have you ever wished someone could just give you a straight answer as to how to nab the role of your dreams? We spoke to the people at Zendesk and asked them just that.

Applying for a new job can engender a complicated storm of emotions. The excitement at new beginnings is often coupled with trepidation at diving into the unknown.

Unfortunately, no one can gaze into a crystal ball and tell you if a particular workplace is going to be the right fit for you. We can, however, provide you with this exclusive insight into the core values of Zendesk as a workplace.

We headed along to the company’s Dublin premises and chatted to some of the people there about the type of roles available and the culture someone can expect to experience while working there.

Roberto Aiello, an instructional designer at Zendesk, immediately emphasised how great it is to be surrounded by people from all around the world, and better yet for all those people to be so open and generous with their time. “It’s really interesting to see how everybody is always willing to help each other, to share their expertise.”

Jamie O’Dwyer, a sales development manager at the company, added: “I think one thing that naturally happened at Zendesk is around the culture we have. It’s very open, which means that a lot of people are able to naturally approach others and other people.”

There are company-wide policies, O’Dwyer emphasised, to complement this culture of collaboration. “We have things like development funds so people are actually able to take advantage of training professionally outside of the organisation as well as internally.

“We’ve got great training programmes internally as well that help develop and foster [learning] … It’s great that if someone is interested in taking the next step in their career, they can actually approach another manager in the area and they can actually talk to them about what they need to do and develop those skills.”

So, perhaps you’re sold on the culture, but is Zendesk hiring people with your skillset? According to Claire Walsh, an associate HR business partner, the company likely is, due to the wide variety of positions available. “In our Dublin office, it’s like a huge engineering hub so we’re always looking for people to join our tech teams. Experience in Scala and Java and mobile is always a plus.

“We have a really big customer support team that’s based here, and languages roles – Dutch, German and French – are hard to fill.

“We have a really big sales organisation, so all the way from entry level to account executive to management as well.

“We have a finance operation here; we also have people ops, customer success within the sales organisation and workplace experience that help run our office and make sure that it’s a great place to work.”