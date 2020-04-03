Advice to help you work, lead and recruit remotely

This week, we have been seeking out tips and tricks to help you in an ever-changing environment of remote working.

To help navigate uncertain and challenging times, we’ve been busy gathering advice from thought leaders about different aspects of remote working.

For team leaders figuring out how to unite their employees, for example, we got some insights from global managing director of Hays Talent Solutions, Matthew Dickason. From paying close attention to body language and facial expressions to discouraging absences from video calls, you can catch up on his five tips here.

Those in leadership are also presented with the task of continuing to cultivate and maintain a healthy, positive workplace culture, despite their typical workplace having been disrupted. Hays’ James Milligan gave us five steps he recommends.

Many companies are rethinking their recruitment strategies at the moment. We spoke to Modern Hire president Brian Stern about his predictions for recruitment trends and processes moving forward, as well as his advice for companies reviewing their efforts in this area.

For leaders and employees alike, you might find that your mind has been wandering more easily since you’ve started working from home. If that’s the case, this infographic gives nine suggestions for ways to stay focused.

We also heard from Dr Anita Sands about her six key words for women pursuing career and professional development. From advertising your achievements to accepting fearfulness, read her advice here.

Finally, I shared some of my own advice about putting my mental health front and centre amid all the current changes, updates and concerns.

I’ve lived with depression and anxiety for a long time – both conditions that are impacting many people right now – and to cope, I’ve picked up some useful tips and tricks that I hope others might find helpful.

There’s a lot of content out there at the moment on staying productive and getting your work done remotely, but all of that should come after your own health and wellbeing.

News

In news, social recognition platform provider Workhuman announced that two of its flagship cloud services will be free for users for one year. Its Life Events and Conversations products are both dedicated to keeping colleagues connected in meaningful ways, such as celebrating birthdays and making sure proper check-ins take place.

By making these services free for 12 months, Workhuman is hoping to help people around the world to stay tethered to one another during this time of physical distancing and remote working.

Careers insights

In our explorations of working life, we visited the pharmaceuticals field in a chat with Catherine Moran of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). She shared with us the various lessons she has learned throughout her career, leading to her current position as a senior cleaning validation engineer.

We also delved into the world of DevOps with senior solutions architect at Red Hat, Erica Langhi. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, she spoke to us about upskilling and digital transformation in the field.

