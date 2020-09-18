Everything you need for a successful September job hunt

Looking for a new job? Whether you’re an experienced professional or fresh out of college, we’ve got you covered.

Searching for a new job is often challenging. There are the interviews to prepare for and your CV to refine, among other tasks. But before any of that, even working out where to begin your job hunt can be a daunting first step.

This week in Careers, we learned some exciting jobs news and heard about the experiences of people at various stages in their journeys that might help.

Graduate jobs

Is a graduate programme the right path for you? It can be hard to know. To help, we wanted to learn more about the process at EY. We spoke to a member of the company’s student recruitment team, Kathy Joyce. She explained that at EY, graduates spend three or three and a half years on the programme, depending on the service line and exam route they choose.

Joyce also gave us some great tips on what to include when you’re applying to the programme, such as showing “who you are as a person” and becoming familiar with the “playing field”. Watch the video here.

If you’re more interested in a data-analytics programme, Aon’s Asmita Satpute has some advice. According to Satpute, it’s important to do some research into a company’s culture and the opportunities it affords graduates before you apply.

Finally, whether it’s a specific programme you’re interested in or an entry-level role, we compiled some of the companies that are currently hiring for graduates in Ireland. These span pharma, financial services, data, software and more. Make sure you check out the full list.

Experienced hires

For non-graduate jobs, a number of companies announced vacancies this week. In Belfast, SaaS firm ScreenCloud and software developers Qarik said they will be hiring.

ScreenCloud is a London-based digital-signage company. It announced 54 positions for Belfast, spanning engineering, marketing, product development and more.

Qarik, which is led out of New York, provides cloud-based data and software solutions to US clients. Its new Northern Irish office will be recruiting for 50 new roles, including data scientists, software and DevOps engineers and UX designers.

There’s also an opportunity in the rare diseases team at Genuity Science. The company is currently hiring for a maternity-cover role, in which the successful candidate will work with patients in Temple Street Hospital. To learn more about the job and the skills Genuity is looking for, we spoke to clinical research scientist Natália Linhares.

Tips for your job hunt

Job hunting during a pandemic and a potential recession is another intimidating task. In this guest article, Hays’ Gaelle Blake shares her 10 tips for finding a new job amid Covid-19. Her advice includes keeping an open mind, taking your time where possible and upskilling.

Something that can crop up while we’re working and embarking on a job hunt from home is imposter syndrome. This interview with Dr Valerie Young, an international expert on the topic, could help you keep it in check.

Remember to look out for an employer that is placing importance on diversity and inclusion, too. Here, Avanade’s Colin O’Brien outlines what companies should be doing to improve their efforts. It may help you better understand what to look out for in your search.

