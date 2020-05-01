How to decide if you should hire a freelancer

Are you trying to decide whether to hire a contractor or an employee? This infographic might help.

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on how we work and recruit across all industries. But now, as we continue to settle into new ways of working and hiring, could freelancers become a viable option for more companies?

A recent article from Forbes certainly suggests so, arguing that more companies will recruit freelancers “both for cost efficiency and to supplement critical skillsets” in response to the “broken supply chains, skills gaps and digital transformation requirements” posed by the pandemic.

For employers wondering whether or not they’re in a position to hire freelancers and what the advantages and drawbacks might be, Headway Capital has developed an infographic that could help.

It suggests looking at if the position you’re hiring for is essential to the company’s core business or if it’s more on the periphery, and if it will require supervised tasks or more specialist expertise. The timeline of the project or role also needs to be taken into consideration, as well as what kind of working relationship you want to have with this new individual.

If you do decide to take on a freelancer, some of the aspects Headway Capital recommends finalising in advance are whether or not there will be a written contract, what benefits the individual might have and how they will be paid.

Headway Capital’s infographic offers a step-by-step guide to help you make these decisions, including tips on job-related matters, the working relationship, and pay and benefits. Check it out below or click here to view it as a larger image.

