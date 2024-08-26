An offer they can’t refuse: Negotiating in the workplace

Negotiating requires research, confidence and tact, and is a skill that will serve you throughout your life.

From amending your working hours, to salary and title changes, there are many reasons why you might find yourself in a negotiating position in the workplace. In some industries, particularly those that have a surplus of talent and a deficit of positions, finding opportunities can be difficult.

When you do get the chance to put yourself forward for something, negotiation skills can be crucial in closing the deal. So, what are some top tips to aid you the next time an opportunity comes knocking?

Set boundaries

Before you begin the negotiating process, it is vital to firmly settle on what is and is not acceptable to you. Whether this is a request for flexible working, a pay increase, a promotion or any other change, you should be prepared to hear the word ‘no’ and you should have already decided how you intend to proceed if you are turned down.

In some cases your request may be important but not crucial to your long-term goals and happiness, in which case if your negotiation fails, then you may be content to continue as you did before. If, however, a failed negotiation will have an adverse effect on you, be it financially, mentally or physically, you will require a plan b.

You can of course attempt to counter negotiate, slightly lowering your expectations to encourage your employer to raise theirs. Alternatively, if you find yourself in a position where your ambitions no longer align with the company then it may be time to part ways.

Seize the moment

Negotiating requires a range of skills, including communication, persuasion, active listening and patience. Knowing when the time is right is a key aspect of negotiating, as an ill-judged meeting at a time of stress or crisis for a company could result in your request being dismissed.

Additionally, if you are premature in your demand and don’t yet have the required skills to advance or there is significant room for improvement, then you may inadvertently set yourself back. Before you ask for anything, make sure you understand the situation, what you bring to the table, how your suggestion is mutually beneficial and above all, that the moment is right.

Demonstrate value

In life and at work, understanding your own value and having confidence in what you have to offer is an important quality. Moreover, the ability to prove to others that you are an asset can be invaluable.

When given the opportunity, emphasise your skills, showcase your experience and show how your ambitions align with company goals. By indicating that you are diligent, hardworking and committed to furthering the business, you are demonstrating your suitability to leadership and presenting yourself as a candidate for advancement.

Understand the landscape

Having an in-depth knowledge of the industry and the specifics of your career is absolutely crucial. You are your own best advocate, but how can you look out for yourself if you don’t keep abreast of trends and changes in the sector?

When applying for a higher salary or a promotion for example, before you speak to your employer, research the current average pay for the role, the typical job title for someone with your experience, the responsibilities of the job, any skills that may be required and the possibility for further advancement in the future.

It is cliched but knowledge really is power so don’t give yours away. Make sure that you arm yourself with information so you can properly make your case as to why this request is something you have earned.

Remember where you are

Depending on the scenario, you may find that you are negotiating with a new acquaintance, or, as is more likely, it will be with someone with whom you have prior history. In either case, it is important to remember that, regardless of comfort or familiarity, you are in a professional setting, making a work-based request and certain etiquette is required.

Even if you know the person you are speaking with you should still observe some standard habits, namely, dress professionally, shake their hand upon greeting them, make eye contact and practise active listening.

If you are engaging remotely via a screen then make sure you don’t interrupt and that you have the necessary digital infrastructure to support the call. Asking for amendments to a contract or seeking advancement opportunities can almost feel as though you are being interviewed for the job all over again and in some ways you are.

For this reason, it can be helpful to treat it like an interview, where you prove your value, show the best side of yourself and indicate how investing in you is for the good of the company.

Ultimately, negotiating is a valuable life skill to possess. Instinctually, we all know what is best for ourselves, sometimes it just takes a little push to ask for it, so be brave and go for it, the worst they can say is no and even then you have an answer for that too.

