Get your head out of the clouds and upskill on Amazon Web Services

If you want to upskill on Amazon Web Services, but don’t know where to start, here is a quick intro.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an extensive, global cloud computing tool that enables the user to access their computing, storage and network services from virtually anywhere in the world.

The platform has a wide array of features, so if you’re just beginning to familiarise yourself with AWS it can initially seem daunting. But once you get to grips with it, the platform can hgelp you manage cloud-based tasks and drive scale and growth. So, if you would like to discover more about AWS, but aren’t quite sure of the basics, there are a number of areas worth taking a look at.

How does it work?

The AWS platform helps people and businesses build and run a variety of digital projects and host their business on the cloud.

AWS offers more than 200 feature services so consumers can customise their implementation of AWS and only pay for what they actually need to scale and grow their company.

There are a number of benefits to using AWS cloud services, for example, it offers a robust security framework, which is crucial in today’s landscape. AWS is backed by a set of cloud security tools, which boast more than 300 security, compliance and governance services and features and also supports 143 security standards and compliance certifications.

The security framework is monitored 24/7, all data that flows across the AWS global network that interconnects at datacenters is automatically encrypted, users can control personal data and also have the ability to encrypt it, move it and manage retention.

AWS also offers users a significant degree of scalability that can be applied in a more sustainable way. Previously organisations may have over-estimated the amount of provisions they needed to handle the operation at peak levels of activity. AWS enable companies to add and withdraw products as required, allocating resources where they are needed and cutting down on waste.

How is it implemented?

AWS offers a range of services that can be used to address a range of IT issues, for example the Amazon Simple Storage Service or Amazon S3, bulk stores data and consumer information and protects it from hacking and theft attempts.

The AWS CodePipeline feature enables users to auto-time pipelines to ensure quick infrastructure updates and can also be used to automate, build, test and deploy in situations where a system code change occurs.

More resources

If you want to learn more about using the platform, there are a number of resources you can turn to.

AWS development forums can be a simple way to engage with a community of like-minded people, eager to share their knowledge. Amazon also offers AWS digital training and certification, with free and paid courses available.

A handy and cost-effective way to upskill is to utilise how-to videos and tutorials, or if you enjoy a more hands-on approach and you have the budget, you could also sign up to in-person events and workshops.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.