Google receives IDA award for its relationship with Ireland

IDA Ireland’s Martin Shanahan and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar presented Google CEO Sundar Pichai with the award today at a ceremony in California in light of the company’s Irish FDI contributions.

IDA Ireland and Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, have presented Google with a special recognition award in light of the tech giant’s long investment relationship with Ireland.

The award was first announced last July was initially expected to be presented to the company in person in September 2021.

The company has had a presence in Ireland for almost two decades, having opened a small office in the country in 2003. Since then, it has built a team of more than 9,000 workers here and it has invested more than €1.5bn over the past five years.

“Google has made an outstanding contribution to our country,” said Varadkar. He presented the award to the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, at a ceremony held in California earlier today (27 April).

The event celebrated Irish tech talent and was attended by an audience of invited guests from IDA client companies, key stakeholders and business people, as well as Google and IDA Ireland employees.

“I do not underestimate the role the company has played in enhancing our reputation and attracting further investment to our shores. This award is a good opportunity to thank the Google team and recognise their contribution,” said Varadkar.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said Google’s expansion in Ireland over the past two decades was “a story that has travelled across the world”.

Shanahan continued that it was important to celebrate the contribution of more than 1,700 foreign direct investment companies to Ireland’s economy and to public life.

“Foreign direct investment continues to be a substantive driver of the Irish economy. Our client companies in Ireland have demonstrated longevity, resilience and continued commitment, creating jobs – the numbers directly employed in the multinational sector in Ireland is at an all-time high of 275,384 (11pc of the Irish labour force).”

Receiving the award, Pichai said he looked forward to working with Irish stakeholders to continue to “develop Irish talent and make technology part of a strong future for every Irish community”.

“Over almost two decades, Google and Ireland have worked together to advance Irish innovation and develop helpful tools to support the growth of small businesses. It is an honour to accept this award.”

