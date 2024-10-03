Accenture and Nvidia team up to boost AI adoption

Accenture earned generative AI bookings worth $3bn, while Nvidia’s revenue soared to a record high this year, as the AI boom continues.

Accenture and Nvidia are expanding their partnership to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools by businesses worldwide. As part of the plan, Accenture has launched a Nvidia business group to train 30,000 Accenture employees who will guide clients in adopting and scaling the latest AI tools.

In the announcement made yesterday (2 October), the partners said they will help businesses jumpstart their “custom” agentic AI journey by providing access to Accenture’s AI Refinery which uses Nvidia’s full AI stack.

The refinery was announced in July and enables companies to create custom models which can be trained using their organisational data and be personalised for their business needs.

Agentic AI is a more advanced version of ‘traditional’ AI, with the capability of acting on a user’s intent to create workflows and can modify its actions based on its environment.

“Accenture AI Refinery will create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture.

The global professional services company gained new generative AI bookings worth $3bn in the 2024 fiscal year, while Nvidia’s revenue soared to a record high as a result of more businesses adopting AI.

“A new computing era has begun,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in August. “Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI.”

Implementing AI and automation tools

Accenture also announced that it will debut a new Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprint that can simulate factory productions enabling industrial companies to build robot-operated factories and facilities. It will use the blueprint at its own automation company, Eclipse Automation, with the aim of delivering up to 50pc faster designs, it claims.

In addition, Accenture will add to its network of AI Refinery engineering hubs by adding locations in London, Tokyo, Malaga and Singapore to build on fine-tuning and scaling foundation models.

Accenture opened a new studio in Dublin this February dedicated to generative AI. The studio is a part of a $3bn investment the consultancy company made in AI last year.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.