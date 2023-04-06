‘Collaboration and open conversations where we are all equal is the basic pillar for inclusivity’

Network Ireland’s Emma Early Murphy discusses her role as national president of the business network and diversity within the workplace.

Emma Early Murphy is the national president for Network Ireland 2023, a business network for women that helps promote opportunities for leadership and collaboration between members who offer support to each other both professionally and personally. She has over 20 years of experience in corporate and SME sales, customer service, marketing, change management, leadership and business development, working across a number of industries.

Early Murphy is also the owner and creative director of event design agency Balloon HQ, which she set up with her husband Noel in 2017. Balloon HQ provides branded décor, gifting and event solutions for clients nationwide. She also set up The Power of U, a business coaching and mentoring service in 2022.

Speaking about her business coaching and mentoring business, Emma said; “In my coaching role I support those looking to change and empower them to look within to unblock and move forward.

“In my role as mentor, I support business owners and businesses with issues directly affecting their business growth progress, we identify their issues and put measurable action plans in place that will yield results.”

‘Education and having diversity and inclusion on the agenda from the top down allows for great things to come for future generations’

What are the biggest challenges facing your sector and how are you tackling them?

With Network Ireland, we are continually striving to ensure that key opportunities are presented for women whether they are employed or self-employed. The tide is changing when it comes to equality in the workplace but there’s still a way to go and at Network Ireland we are constantly looking for ways in which we can challenge the status quo and embrace equity for our members, which was a key message for International Women’s Day this year.

With Balloon HQ, one of the biggest challenges we face is employee shortages, which I think is an issue for a lot of sectors. Another challenge we have to overcome is the sourcing of quality products. We pride ourselves on producing a high-quality service for our customers so we need to make sure that the products we use match that quality. We try to support local where we can.

I set up The Power of U last October and I’m currently trying to raise awareness of the importance a coach/mentor can make to you and your bottom line. Sometimes people can get overwhelmed with the challenges they face when in business and that’s where a coach/mentor can help to break things down and see things clearer.

What are the key sector opportunities you’re capitalising on?

As Ireland’s largest women-in-business organisation, Network Ireland is capitalising on the national reach and cross collaboration opportunities for our members.

In Balloon HQ, we are capitalising on the resurgence of in-person events, whilst continuing to focus on high-end customer experience with our clients which has been key to our continued growth and success.

Covid changed the world and changed how we do business, so with The Power of U there are huge opportunities across all sectors in this space.

What set you on the road to where you are now?

Failure, experience, ambition as well as a great mentor. Feeling the fear, embracing it and wanting to create a legacy!

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Leaving a secure, corporate, pensionable job many years ago to follow my dreams. It was terrifying at the time, but I was also really excited about the prospects and I knew that if I didn’t follow my heart that I would always regret it. And I haven’t looked back since!

How do you get the best out of your team?

First and foremost, trust is essential to any successful team.

Empowering them to lead on their key work streams and listening and supporting them with action, not just with words. At a very basic level, understanding their needs, why they do what they do and supporting them in achieving their goals.

Have you noticed a diversity problem in your sector?

As a member of Network Ireland, I have noticed that diversity is actually key to our continued growth. We are supported by and collaborate with so many inclusive organisations that bring such a variety of important skills and cultures to the table.

If I look back to my corporate days, absolutely there were issues but we are moving in the right direction. Education and having diversity and inclusion on the agenda from the top-down allows for great things to come for future generations.

Collaboration and open conversations where we are all equal is the basic pillar for inclusivity.

What’s the best piece of career advice you have ever received?

Go for it! It’s your life, don’t live someone else’s. Create your own legacy and be fearless.

What books have you read that you would recommend?

My absolute favourite author is Blaise Brosnan and I would highly recommend everyone to read You Are The Limiting Factor and I Dare You. These books really changed my perspective on a lot of things.

