Anthropic releases its AI chatbot Claude as an iOS app

OpenAI challenger company Anthropic is bringing Claude to more customers with the release of an app for iOS.

Anthropic said the app is available to download for free for all Claude users and offers the “same intuitive experience” as using a mobile browser. The app is also synched up to the chat history of existing users, so they can quickly pick up from where they left off across multiple devices.

The company also said this app has “vision capabilities”, as users can upload photos and files so they can have “real-time image analysis, contextual understanding and mobile-centric use cases on the go”.

“Early testers report that the Claude app is exceptional for brainstorming ideas on the go, getting quick answers to questions or analysing scenes and images from the real world,” Anthropic said in a blogpost. “Our new iOS app puts the power of frontier intelligence in your back pocket.”

Workplaces utilising Claude are also getting a new subscription tier called the Team plan, which costs $30 per user every month, with a minimum of five users required.

This offering lets each user “significantly increase” the number of chats they can have with Claude and gives them access to “the full Claude 3 model family”, to give teams access to AI models tailored for different purposes.

This subscription plan also includes a “200k context window”, letting users process long documents such as legal contracts or research papers on the AI model to get insights from their data.

“In the coming weeks, we will be releasing additional collaboration features, including citations from reliable sources to verify AI-generated claims, integrations with data repositories like codebases or CRMs, and iterating with colleagues on AI-generated documents or projects – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and safety,” the company said.

Anthropic is currently working to establish an office in Dublin, which would be its first office in the EU. The company has gained a large amount of attention in a short space of time and is backed by various tech giants including Google and Amazon.

