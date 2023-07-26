Threads looks even more like Twitter with new ‘following’ feed

Threads continues to update with similar designs to Twitter, while Elon Musk plans to transform Twitter into an ‘everything app’.

Meta’s Threads has taken another leaf out of Twitter’s book, with a batch of new features to comply with user requests.

The Instagram-linked app now lets users filter posts so they only see updates from accounts they are following. These posts are also posted in chronological order.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said the update also gives users the ability to translate the language of a post, which is another feature Twitter has had for some time. Mosseri also said that users can filter notifications and follow other accounts easier with the new update.

“This is just the beginning,” Mosseri said. “Thanks for the feedback as always – please keep sending through as we make even more updates to improve your experience on this app.”

Perhaps the biggest challenger app for Twitter, Threads launched earlier this month but quickly surpassed the 100m user milestone. The launch came during a difficult period for Twitter, which was dealing with criticism for limiting the number of tweets accounts could see in a day.

The rise of Threads has been noticed by Twitter’s owner Elon Musk. Earlier this month, the billionaire threatened Meta with a lawsuit over allegations that Threads looks too similar to Twitter, is an affront to its IP, and was built by former Twitter employees who hold on to trade secrets.

Twitter moves further to X

Meanwhile, Twitter is moving further away from its original design towards the potential ‘super app’ that Musk has envisioned.

The site’s iconic blue bird logo was recently replaced with a simple “X” design. This followed revelations earlier this year that Twitter Inc no longer exists as it was merged into X Corp, another company owned by Musk.

In a recent tweet, Musk once again shared his goal to turn Twitter into an “everything app”, similar to WeChat.

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video,” Musk said.

“In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird.”

