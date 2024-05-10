TikTok starts automatically labelling AI-generated content

Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe, said that the latest move will provide ‘more transparency and authenticity’ on the platform.

TikTok will start automatically labelling content generated by AI that was created on other platforms such as OpenAI’s Dall-E.

The company announced yesterday (9 May) that it has become the first video-sharing platform to implement content credentials technology created by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a project of the Washington-based nonprofit Joint Development Foundation which was founded by Microsoft, Adobe, Intel and other software giants.

TikTok said that even though AI offers creators “incredibly opportunities” it can also “confuse or mislead” if they are not made aware of AI-generated content.

“Labelling helps make that context clear – which is why we label AI-generated content made with TikTok AI effects and have required creators to label realistic AI-generated content for over a year,” the company wrote, adding that more than 37m creators have used its labelling tool since last autumn.

Now, TikTok is expanding auto-labelling to AI-generated content created on other platforms, such as OpenAI’s Dall-E or Midjourney. This is made possible by launching the ability to read content credentials – which attaches metadata to content, making it easy to instantly recognise AI content.

The capability started rolling out on images and videos yesterday, and TikTok said it will be coming to audio-only content soon.

“With TikTok’s vast community of creators and users globally, we are thrilled to welcome them to both the C2PA and [the Content Authenticity Initiative] as they embark on the journey to provide more transparency and authenticity on the platform,” said Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe.

“At a time when any digital content can be altered, it is essential to provide ways for the public to discern what is true. Today’s announcement is a critical step towards achieving that outcome.”

Most major social platforms are rushing to label content generated by AI on their platforms. In March, YouTube said it will require creators on the platform to disclose if a video has been generated using AI. Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are also passing legislation that requires tech companies to make such disclosures.

Earlier this month, TikTok and Universal Music Group announced a new licensing agreement that will bring music from many famous and rising music artists back to the app and provide them with “industry-leading” protections with respect to generative AI.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.