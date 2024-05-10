Why did Apple apologise for its latest iPad ad?

British actor Hugh Grant said that the video shared by CEO Tim Cook depicted the ‘destruction of the human experience’.

Apple has issued an apology for its latest ad for the new iPad after it drew criticism from many.

The video posted this week shows a hydraulic press crushing items relating to the arts and entertainment, including musical instruments, paining equipment, arcade games, sculptures, record players and even – perhaps most notably – a large piano.

When the hydraulic press finishes crushing the items, it lifts again to reveal the new iPad powered by the AI-focused M4 chip that it announced this week. The idea was to show how all these artistic pursuits can be replaced through a single piece of technology.

Unfortunately for Apple, the video didn’t go down well with many viewers. Many took to social media to comment on the insensitive nature of the video at a time when artists around the world face threats arising from the advancement of AI.

British actor Hugh Grant even said that the video depicted the “destruction of the human experience”.

The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/273XB3CfnF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) May 8, 2024

In a rare apology issued on behalf of the company, vice-president of marketing communications Tor Myhren told AdAge that Apple “missed the mark” with this video.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Myhren said. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Apple revealed the new M4 chip at an event earlier this week, claiming it make its new iPad Pro an “outrageously powerful” device for AI applications while also boasting an “incredibly thin” design.

“Fundamental improvements to the CPU, GPU, neural engine and memory system make M4 extremely well suited for the latest applications leveraging AI,” Johny Srouji, senior vice-president of hardware technologies, said at the time. “Altogether, this new chip makes iPad Pro the most powerful device of its kind.”

This came soon after Apple surprised investors with better-than-expected earnings last week as revenue from services reached an all-time high. Expectations were low largely because of the iPhone losing its dominance in China – a key market for the company – thanks to massive growth in demand for Huawei smartphones.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.