X takes on LinkedIn with its beta hiring feature

In his latest move to make X (formerly Twitter) an everything app, Elon Musk has introduced a new job posting feature on the social media platform.

Being rolled out in beta, the new feature is only available to verified organisations – the ones that pay at least $1,000 for that gold tick next to their names. In Ireland, this verification subscription costs companies around €1,168.

While there had been rumours last month that X is planning to take on LinkedIn with a new feature, the platform officially confirmed the speculation on Friday (25 August) by launching the X Hiring Beta to give verified organisations early access.

It will allow companies and organisations to “feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates”, in a manner similar to how LinkedIn lets businesses display job postings to attract suitable candidates.

The company posted a profile screenshot of one such verified organisation, Vercel, which shows a We’re Hiring section underneath the bio and above the posts.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

While the beta hiring feature does compete with LinkedIn on one aspect of its business, job postings, X is nowhere near LinkedIn in terms of offering a comprehensive set of features focused on job search and networking.

Meanwhile, the platform has been facing some revived competition from Meta’s Threads social media platform, which revealed a web version of its app last week to boost dwindling user uptake.

Earlier this month, there were reports that X adds a five-second delay if a user clicks a link that brings them to certain domains that are disliked by Musk. First noted by a user on 15 August on the Hacker News forum, the claim was confirmed by a Washington Post analysis.

Days later, it was revealed that X was fined $350,000 in the US for a delay in giving investigators access to Donald Trump’s Twitter account data.

