Abodoo and EIT Digital unite to address €11.2trn skills gap

The partnership has pledged to bridge the growing skills divide and give professionals the qualities needed to succeed in the digital world.

Remote talent-matching platform Abodoo and European education organisation EIT Digital have today (16 January) announced a partnership designed to tackle the global skills gap.

In response to fears that economic losses of up to €11.2trn could affect 14 G20 countries by 2028 if left unresolved, Abodoo and EIT Digital will launch the (d)Academy platform, which is designed to equip professionals and learners with the skills necessary to navigate a rapidly shifting digital landscape. Taking place on 28 January at EIT House in Brussels, Belgium, the platform’s launch will be attended by representatives from the European Commission, universities and leading corporations.

At the core of the platform is the Digital Skills Passport, an inclusive and accessible mobile app that enables users to showcase their skills, maintain a talent portfolio and make themselves and their capabilities visible to a wider network of professionals. The partnership will allow Abodoo to match educators and learners with employers in a “skills-first world”.

In the transition to an increasingly digitised world and skills-driven economy, Abodoo has set itself a target to activate 100m Skills Passports by 2030 through global partnerships.

“Our mission has always been to make skills the currency of the future,” said Vanessa Wainwright, the founder of Abodoo. “With the launch of the Skills Passport, we’re not just connecting educators and industry to bridge the gap, we’re ensuring greater inclusivity and opportunity for all so no one is left behind.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Federic Menna, the CEO of EIT Digital, who said: “EIT Digital is committed to fostering innovation and equipping Europe’s workforce with the skills needed for the digital age.

“Through our collaboration with Abodoo, we’re able to leverage their cutting-edge technology to connect learners, educators, and industries in ways that create meaningful impact.”

Late last year, SiliconRepublic.com spoke with Kyndryl’s Nick Drouet on the critical skills gap facing the tech industry and how educational institutions, industry players and governments require a new, combined approach.

