Are you prepared for the dawn of AI? Is automation going to displace workers? We examined all this and more this week in the Careers section.

It’s automation week here at Siliconrepublic.com, a week in which we spotlight some of the most amazing developments in artificial intelligence and automation technology.

It’s difficult to have uncomplicated feelings about the advent of the artificial intelligence revolution. You can’t just simply marvel at the advances of human scientific endeavour and move on, for the larger implications of these kinds of technologies could drastically alter how we live.

It’s to the point that leading AI researchers have posited that the development of the AI will be as revolutionary as the dawn of electricity.

There is a particular anxiety general across the working population over how this will affect the economy – or more specifically, will a robot take your job?

In Careers this week, we examined all aspects of how automation could affect the future of work. We heard from Jacky Carter, the group digital engagement director at Hays, about how workers can ensure they stay relevant when automation arrives.

We also sat down with EY’s Laurence Buchanan to chat about how employees and employers alike will feel the effects of automation and AI technology in coming years.

Have you ever wanted to work at a robotics processing lab? We headed down to the robotics lab at Bank of Ireland to see what it’s like there.

As head of production engineering at eShopWorld, John O’Connell is at the forefront of transformations in the industry, but there are certain technologies that he feels really changed the way he and his co-horts work.

Anthony Day, COO of the EMEA blockchain lab at Deloitte, moved to Dublin from Norfolk more than two years ago and has found his adopted home to be everything he was hoping it would be and more.

Keeping in the spirit of automation week, we’ve compiled this list of some of the most exciting firms hiring in AI right now.

In other jobs news, SaaS player Teamwork.com is to create 85 new positions In Belfast at a new development and support hub for some of its upcoming products.

Finally, Cork-headquartered NRG Awareness revealed 70 jobs will be created within the next two years in response to increased market demand.

