Europe’s best places to work in 2019 have been revealed

The Great Place to Work Institute has revealed its top companies in Europe for 2019, including many Irish-based multinationals.

If you want to get an idea of where you might like to find your next job, then it might be worth checking out this year’s Best Workplaces in Europe 2019 list. Compiled by the Great Place to Work Institute, the latest awards rank more than 2,000 companies of varying size, with many on this year’s list having at least a base of operation in Ireland.

The top 10 multinationals, in order, include: Salesforce, the Adecco Group, Workday, AbbVie, Cisco Systems, Mars, the Admiral Group, American Express, SAS Institute and Hilton. Of that number, seven have Irish operations, including the top five.

Within the Large company category, the only Irish firm to enter the top 10 was management consulting and software developing firm Version 1, which came in ninth place. Other companies to make up this top 10, in order, include: Schoenen Torfs (Belgium), Dela Coöperatie (Netherlands), Accent Jobs (Belgium), Beierholm (Denmark), the Sovini Group (UK), Extia (France), Baring Partners (UK), Sensirion (Switzerland) and Reitangruppen (Norway).

However, within the Small and Medium category, no Irish entry was able to make the top 10. Instead, the highest-ranked Irish company was revealed as HR software firm Workhuman – formerly Globoforce – which was named the 39th best in Europe.

Reacting to the accolade, Niamh Graham, vice-president of global HR at Workhuman, said: “We were delighted to finish top of the Irish Great Place to Work awards in February of this year, and this success at European level is another testament to the value of Workhuman’s culture and the wonderful people who make Workhuman such an incredible place to work.”

There was also notable success for pet product developer PetSafe, which was ranked sixth in Europe for companies with fewer than 50 employees.

Speaking of the companies to make this year’s list, Great Place to Work CEO Michael Bush said: “The organisations on this year’s Best Workplaces in Europe list represent forward-thinking cultures that cultivate inclusion for all.

“They understand that employees are people first and foremost, and provide them with environments where they can be themselves, build strong bonds and thrive with their peers.”

By Colm Gorey

Colm joined Siliconrepublic.com in January 2014 as a journalist covering AI, IoT, science and anything that will get us to Mars quicker.

