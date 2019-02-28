Workday has overtaken last year’s winner as the best large organisation in the 2019 Great Place to Work Ireland rankings.

The Great Place to Work 2019 results are in for Ireland and Workday has topped the list for large organisations.

The company has knocked last year’s winner, biopharma giant AbbVie, down to number two, while Salesforce held on to third place from last year, followed by Version 1 and HubSpot.

HR and financial management software company Workday has featured on the Great Place to Work list for the past five years and this is the second time it has achieved the top spot.

The Great Place to Work Institute evaluates companies based on a trust index employee survey and a culture audit submission, which outlines the policies each organisation has in place across nine key areas that make a company a great place to work. Companies that make the list at any level can boast a strong employer brand and attract better talent.

Large organisations include companies with more than 250 employees. Other major companies that feature in the top 20 of large workplaces include Regeneron, SAP and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The medium-sized category ranks companies with more than 100 employees and up to 250 employees. Workhuman, formerly known as Globoforce, took the top spot in this category, followed by Cisco, FireEye, Dun & Bradstreet and Dropbox.

The list for small workplaces, with between 20 and 100 employees, featured a number of new entries, including tech companies such as WP Engine, First Data and Eventbrite.

Another company new to the Great Place to Work rankings was EY, listed among Ireland’s best large workplaces at number 25.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com previously, Joseph Benkanoun-Greene from Great Place to Work said the trust index survey given to employees has been established for several decades. “It’s the same methodology behind the Fortune 100 list,” he said.

Interestingly, there was almost an 80pc increase in participation in the Great Place to Work programme this year, with more than 60,000 employees surveyed for the 2019 list compared to fewer than 34,000 in last year’s programme. You can see the full list of winners here.