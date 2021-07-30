With a career in automation you really can work anywhere

This week on Siliconrepublic.com, we focused on automation and what the future will bring for workplaces as businesses augment their processes.

Automation, new technology, and flexible working options for workers in those industries are topics that arise again and again – and for good reason.

Workers with automation skills are in demand all over the world, and Ireland is no different. This week, we heard from two of the many Irish people making waves in the sector.

Allison Rose Barry, a robotic process automation developer wrote about what her job was like during the pandemic and why she thinks RPA is important in high-pressure situations.

And project manager at Fidelity Investments, Donal Lyons took us through his career journey, which he began as an operations analyst.

Both Lyons and Barry said their work days tend to be varied and filled with challenges, as one would expect from roles that require them to constantly keep on top of automation trends to ensure their customer bases are equipped to deal with their own tech challenges.

If you’re thinking of taking up a new career in automation, why not have a look at this list of 18 companies who are hiring in the sector?

And if you’re wondering why automation is such a major concern for businesses and workplaces at the moment, this piece from Tim Olsen, intelligent automation director at Hays Technology, will explain the issue in greater detail.

For managers and business leaders wondering how they should go about bringing automation into their organisations, check out this seven-step guide from Forrester’s Craig Le Clair.

But of course, the great thing about working in technology is you can work anywhere. For example, why not Co. Kerry’s new gteic digital hub, which opened this week as part of a government effort to revitalise the area’s local economy by attracting skilled workers?

Further afield, but still focusing on the general theme of hybrid-working, we looked at the rocky road to reopening for tech offices in the US. Several major tech companies will require their employees to be fully vaccinated in order to return to the office, so will Irish companies follow suit? What will that mean for Irish workplaces?

Last but not least, there were quite a few jobs announcements this week, too. Life sciences company Repligen Corporation announced its Waterford site expansion would provide 130 new jobs. And in Cork, pharma company Eli Lilly’s expansion has the potential to create “a substantial number” of new jobs.

And more than 50 jobs will be created at TikTok’s new Dublin cybersecurity centre.