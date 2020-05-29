Everything you need to know about navigating change

How do you navigate change? Whether it’s moving job, career or country, a number of people shared their stories with us this week.

Change is a part of working life. We all must face it at one point or another, especially under the current circumstances. So, why not be prepared?

One of the most crucial aspects of this is having a growth mindset. The term has become popular recently, with employers seeking staff that are willing to learn, adapt and operate outside their comfort zone. But how could you demonstrate that in a job interview? This week, Hays’ Chris Dottie explained why a growth mindset is invaluable in today’s world and how to show potential new employers that you have one.

For Karl Graham, a growth mindset helped him land his dream career in e-commerce at Workhuman. Having studied mechanical engineering and journalism, and starting out in an accounts payable role, he told us how the company and his colleagues helped him figure out his path and make the move.

Someone that made another major job-related change is Sergio González Sanz, a research engineering lead at Zalando. He began at the company’s tech hub in Dublin and moved to its Berlin office last October. He told us how Zalando has supported him during this change, such as offering free German lessons.

From a managerial perspective, navigating change is inevitable and the impacts of Covid-19 have only made this more apparent.

Tandem HR’s Aisling Teillard believes we need to “redirect” our management practices to successfully pass through “this unchartered terrain”, and consider new leadership approaches in this new era of working.

But one of the biggest changes will be how we recruit. Remote hiring is now at an all-time high because of Covid-19 restrictions. According to Talview’s Sanjoe Jose, it’s imperative that companies prepare for the future of recruitment now. He shared his advice on getting started.

If it’s a more immediate change you’re after, a number of new jobs were announced this week. Biotechnology company Regeneron said it plans to hire for 60 new roles at its site in Raheen, Co Limerick. More than $1bn has been invested into the facility over the past six years, and a new lab and office building are being constructed at the site.

Telecoms firm Entegro also announced plans to recruit with 50 new vacancies for engineers. The company has been contracted to survey and design the National Broadband Plan network and will need network-design engineers, experienced surveyors and trainees to help with the project.

