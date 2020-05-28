Entegro to hire 50 engineers for National Broadband Plan contract

Telecoms firm Entegro, which has been chosen to survey and design the NBP network, is hiring for engineers, surveyors and trainees.

Kilkenny-headquartered telecoms firm Entegro has been awarded the contract to survey and design the National Broadband Plan (NBP) network. On the back of this announcement, the company now plans to hire 50 new engineers. This will be on top of the 50 positions announced by the company last October.

Entegro is hiring for network-design engineers as well as experienced surveyors and trainees hoping to move into the industry. It said the recruitment drive will provide opportunities for experienced workers, graduates and apprentices as Ireland begins to emerge from Covid-19 restrictions.

Entegro, which designs and deploys fibre and hybrid networks, was founded in 2019 from the merger of IpOne and Syncom. The company now has sites in Dublin and Athlone as well as its headquarters in Kilkenny.

The NBP contract will involve surveying and designing fibre-optic networks across the country for National Broadband Ireland. Work has already begun in Carlow and will soon start in Tipperary, with Entegro’s 70-person team working in rural communities and survey locations nationwide.

‘A game changer for rural Ireland’

The company’s managing director, Jim Doyle, compared the NBP to the “rural electrification of Ireland”.

“There is not one home, family, business or community in rural Ireland that will not benefit from being connected to this fibre network,” Doyle said.

Entegro commercial director Fintan Shortall added that the NBP presents “a game changer for rural Ireland”.

“Entegro’s collective expertise and resources have been instrumental in the designing and deploying of Ireland’s telecoms infrastructure since Jim Doyle and I started out in the industry 30 years ago,” he said.

“We work with communities and industry and service providers to empower and connect people, homes and businesses, in urban and rural areas not just in Ireland but across the UK, into Europe and the US.”

To learn more about Entegro’s job vacancies, visit its website.