Regeneron announces 60 new jobs for Limerick

Having reached a milestone of 1,000 staff at its facility in Raheen, Co Limerick, the biotechnology company said it will recruit for more than 60 new positions at the site.

Today (27 May), biotechnology company Regeneron said it plans to hire for more than 60 new roles at its industrial operations and product supply facility in Limerick.

The New York-headquartered company added that it has reached the milestone of 1,000 employees at the site, after investing $1bn into the Irish biologics manufacturing facility over the past six years.

As well as expanding its workforce, the Limerick site will also undergo construction of a new lab and office building, which will help Regeneron continue to develop medicines for people with serious illnesses.

The company’s products are designed to help people with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases. Currently, it is testing one of its existing medicines and developing new antibodies in a bid to combat Covid-19.

Regeneron executive vice-president and general manager of industrial operations and product supply, Daniel Van Plew, said it is a “privilege” to be able to expand in Limerick.

“It feels surreal to now have over 1,000 of the most talented people in the industry working at our Raheen site. At the time we decided to set up shop in Limerick, I didn’t fully appreciate the depth of the Irish talent pool or how welcoming the community would be.

“It is a privilege to continue to work and grow in Limerick, and to be surrounded by so many hardworking and innovative people.”

Vice-president and site head Niall O’Leary added that employees at Regeneron work with “a start-up mentality, have a strong team culture and are passionate about the work we do”. He said that since the company hired its first employee in Ireland six years ago, it has “continuously looked for people that fit our culture”.

Regeneron has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in each of the last four years. To learn more about the company’s vacancies, visit its website here.