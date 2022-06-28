Connected Hubs voucher scheme is live: Here’s what you need to know

The new voucher scheme aims to give people around Ireland a taste of remote working hubs and the chance to ‘try before you buy’.

As of today (28 June), the Connected Hubs voucher scheme for remote workers in Ireland is now live.

The scheme was announced earlier this month as a way of encouraging workers around the country to use their local co-working hub. It will provide at least 10,000 hotdesks at hubs around the country free of charge.

It is intended that the voucher scheme will run over two phases.

Phase one will run from now until 31 August, and will involve three vouchers being credited to the accounts of all registered Connected Hubs users. Each voucher will be redeemable for one day of hotdesk working at participating hubs.

The second phase will begin in September and is expected to run into early 2023.

The Connected Hubs network was launched last year as part of the Government’s embrace of all things remote work, as well as plans to reinvigorate rural towns and encourage workers who can to relocate outside of the big cities to do so.

The Government has invested around €100m to date in the development of remote working facilities, and there are now around 250 co-working hubs in the Connected Hubs scheme.

Speaking about the new voucher scheme going live, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, TD, said it would give people the “opportunity to try out” Ireland’s many remote working hubs for free – which could provide a “much better option” for people than working from the kitchen table or facing a long commute.

“This voucher scheme will help more people to realise the benefits of remote working and will provide an opportunity to ‘try before you buy,’” she added.

“Whether you are fitting in some work while on holiday in Ireland or looking to relocate to rural Ireland, Connected Hubs has an option for you.”

Anybody wishing to register for their free vouchers can do so online on the Connected Hubs website or via the mobile app.

