GlobalLogic announces 15 new jobs amid Northern Ireland expansion

The new hub will focus on supporting a larger number of businesses by offering digital engineering expertise and AI-powered product and platform development.

US digital engineering company GlobalLogic, which is a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, has today (18 July) announced that an expansion into Northern Ireland will generate 15 new jobs.

The new office will be located in Newry, Co Down and will initially prioritise a focus on enterprise in the public sector, as well as the healthcare, life sciences, and financial services industries. The 15 new roles will be created across the next two years, in the areas of human resources, business development and software engineering.

Headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic is a digital engineering company that helps global brands to design and build products, platforms and digital experiences. The company operates design studios and engineering centres around the world for a number of industries, including automotive, financial, communications, healthcare and technology.

Last year GlobalLogic acquired Sidero, an Athlone, Co Westmeath-based IT company, to expand its presence in Europe and marking the US multinationals’ first entry into the Irish market. The strategic expansion will drive further business growth for GlobalLogic in Ireland.

Carmel Owens, the managing director of GlobalLogic in Ireland, said “this expansion in Northern Ireland cements GlobalLogic’s commitment to businesses on the island of Ireland, while also representing a significant step in our ambitious growth plans.”

“This new presence builds on the success we have steered from our Athlone HQ and is a strong validation of the skills, expertise and dedication of the entire GlobalLogic team in Ireland.”

She also stated that Newry, as a champion of regional investment, is the ideal location from which GlobalLogic can expand their business. “We are tapping into the rich economy of Northern Ireland and in doing so, this move will enable us to roll out our services to even more sectors and industries,” said Owens.

Silicon Republic previously spoke with Patrick Strauss the chief Intelligent environments solutions officer at GlobalLogic and he offered his opinions on why the combination of IoT, AI and cloud computing is not just a silver bullet for digitalisation but also a green one.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.