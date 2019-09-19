4 myths about the future of work that could eclipse its greatest opportunities

Feeling anxious about what the future of work will mean for your career? Read the reassuring evidence against some its biggest myths.

The future of work is fast-approaching. One of the most hotly debated topics around the world, predictions about it are dividing people whether they’re a certified futurist or an onlooker following trends on Twitter.

Many people are scared of what’s to come, but do they really need to be?

With the onslaught of information out there right now, it can be hard to get your head around it and find out how you really feel. To help, we’ve done some research on the greatest myths that still exist around what we can expect with the future of work.

Read them below to learn why we shouldn’t be resigned to fearing it.

1. This is the first ‘future of work’

Actually, it’s not. Look back at pre-industrial careers and you’ll see that this isn’t the first time that western society has done a 180 on its cultural idea of work.

Take the cobbler, for example, who would complete every relevant task required to accomplish the desired outcome – a pair of shoes.

It doesn’t necessarily progress that way for many people any more. Today, a ‘job’ is typically a whole host of different tasks that can be unrelated, ever-changing, and perhaps not always leading to a single, definite output.

Basically, this isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to work revolutions, and we’re far more ready and adaptable than we think.

Granted, more than half of people surveyed by PwC said they believe that automation will either significantly change or completely eliminate their job over the next ten years. But on the back of that, 77pc said they would learn new skills, or even retrain entirely, to improve their future employability.

What that tells us is that workers are aware of the change that’s coming, but they are also determined to fit it and ready to embrace the new skills they may have to take on to do so.

In fact, this was shown by a study undertaken by Harvard Business Review, which showed that employees have a better handle on the future of work than their leaders. According to the research, workers have a realistic and informed sense of how it will look and what the transition will require, making them open to the new opportunities it will bring.

For the leaders who are reportedly less informed and consequently more anxious, their main area of concern is in the hiring and retaining of staff when the skills landscape won’t seem to sit still.

But the human resources sector is also in for a transformation, which will surely help things there.

2. Robots will steal our jobs

When you deconstruct it, the ‘future of work’ really just means the ‘redefining of work’. According to Deloitte, work is being redefined to allow humans and machines to interact in valuable ways, supporting what’s already important to us now, rather than taking over the reigns entirely.

Of course, the available data shouldn’t be trivialised. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), machines are forecasted to take on more labour as time goes on, until upwards of 14pc of jobs are eliminated and 32pc are disrupted.

But evidence shows that rather than a robotic takeover being in our midst, machines will simply augment our labour.

The WEF also reported that while nearly 1m jobs will be lost, another 1.75m could be created. And within those, there will be new skills opportunities. To ensure that we can manage the machines, we’ll need people with undeniably human skillsets.

And perhaps most importantly, having the task completion element of jobs mostly covered by automated machines will free up our personal time, bringing us closer to the coveted work-life balance that can be difficult to achieve in the current working climate.

3. Automation will make us look bad

Hand-in-hand with the idea that robots will steal our jobs is the worry that in the face of automation, humans will fall short.

How can we keep up with machines that are trained with specific skills to accomplish specific tasks, dedicated to their missions from day one?

In reality, we’ll likely be afforded more room to shine.

Through getting to work on more beyond menial, routine tasks, our time will be freed up for ‘wider picture’ projects where we can demonstrate our creativity, problem-solving, diverse perspectives and perhaps aspects of our lives that we never believed we would be able to bring to work, especially not in a way that could help deliver on projects.

4. Soft skills will become redundant

With so much focus on technology transforming the ways that we work, it’s not hard to see why you might think softer skills like communication and teamwork will falter in demand.

In fact, the opposite is likely true.

As machines are incorporated more and more into our tasks, skills that are inherently human will become more valuable than ever, with some newer attributes expected to grow too, such as emotional intelligence.

Companies, for example, won’t just be technology-driven. Even now, many are adopting more contemporary mindsets in the hopes of looking after their staff, with more than half of businesses planning to reboot managerial practises over the next five years to incorporate coaching.

Siliconrepublic.com spoke to Engage Talent CEO, Joseph Hanna, about the ways in which people will need to adapt to keep their employees happy, and how technology will certainly help that, but won’t necessarily be responsible for it.

He said: “Investing in retention and development starts by understanding the reasons behind any issues you may have and even predicting these concerns well before they impact your people.

“In the past, companies focused mainly on internal surveys, managers feedback, exit interviews, and the like to get insights into people retention and engagement issues. What has been missing from that strategy is collecting and analysing the external market dynamics impacting your people: understanding where you are vs. your talent competitors, understand external forces impacting your people, your industry trends, and your regional issues.

“That also includes analysing emerging skills and titles that your people maybe excited by, etc. Then using all this intel to focus your retention, development, and communication programs. Innovative new technologies allow practitioners to effectively have a 360-degree view to deliver truly data-driven strategies.”

Conclusions

Technology will certainly change how we work going forward, but humans will still be at the heart of our innovations.

It’s crucial that we keep that in mind if we are to embrace the exciting opportunities ahead of us.