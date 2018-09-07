What is in store for the future of work?

As Future of Work Week draws to a close, we look back on some of the fascinating things we learned about what’s coming down the line for workers.

We’re finishing off Future of Work Week here in the Careers section, and throughout the week we’ve been treated to some fascinating and excellent pieces about what lies in store for the workplace.

We asked some of the top employers such as eShopWorld, Mastercard, Accenture, Globoforce, EY and PwC what the future of work means for the average employee. Better customer interactions, more career flexibility and more passion apparently lie in store – and it sounds pretty great, to be honest.

We also spoke to Vinod Madan, a software engineer at Globoforce, about the importance of problem-solving and continuous learning in his role.

Indeed, software engineer is probably the first job you think of when you imagine someone working in a tech company. It would be unwise, however, to forget about sales staff such as Annika Gunzenhäuser, who told us about what it’s like to work for New Relic.

If you’re excited about future possibilities and want to take things one step further, we compiled a list of companies hiring that are helping to form the future of work.

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, this really was an excellent week for you. In just one week, more than twice as many jobs were announced (928) than throughout the entirety of August (400).

The week started with a bang with the news that PA Consulting will create 400 jobs in Belfast. Also in Northern Ireland, Danske Bank announced 67 positions in Derry at a new customer protection centre.

The Chanelle Group, a pharma company specialising in veterinary products, confirmed plans to construct new manufacturing facilities in Galway, and with it create 350 roles.

In Cork, BioMarin is set to expand the capabilities of its Shanbally-based facility, taking on 51 employees in the process.

Meanwhile, taxi dispatch software start-up iCabbi will drive economic growth in Dublin with the creation of 60 jobs.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.