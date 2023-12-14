Deck the halls with gadgets for tech workers

Some are novelty; others are useful. Here are some multi-budget suggestions for gifts to give the tech lover in your life.

When giving gifts it can be hard to navigate the fine line between sensible and boring. Not to knock the tried and trusted pair of socks or book token – both very highly sought after by most people – but if you want to think outside the box, it’s a good plan to go down the gadget route.

Gadgets get a bad reputation for being expensive and too much hassle at Christmas. While that can be true in many cases, it also depends on the gadget you get.

You don’t have to spend a small fortune on the latest iPhone; sometimes simple, sensible gadgets like power banks or alarm clocks can be just as gratefully received.

So, if you’ve got a hard-working techie in your life that you want to reward, here are a few ideas for what to get them this year. Or you can get them a Toblerone and a pair of socks – it’s the thought that counts, after all.

Hatch Restore 1 and 2 (alarm clock)

We mentioned alarm clocks, didn’t we? Well, these Hatch Restore alarm clocks are not your average rude awakening ­– instead of tinny cockerel noises, think simulated sunrise lights that encourage you to greet the day naturally.

The actual clock looks more like a beach pebble than a clock face; Restore 2 comes in three different muted colours. You can use it as a night light and play sleep sounds on it if you like to be lulled to sleep by soothing nature noises. The clock can be controlled using the buttons on the side or through the free companion app.

Restore 1, the older model, is a little cheaper than the new model. It retails at €227 at Ubuy.ie. Restore 2 costs €306 at Ubuy.ie.

Muggo (mug warmer)

If walking to the kettle for a refill is just too analogue, the gadget gods have dreamed up the concept of electric mug warmers. They’re like coasters that function as toasters – and they might be just the right amount of naff to amuse fans of hot drinks.

There are a lot of these kind of devices on the market to choose from, but the Muggo QI Grande Intelligent Self-Heated Cup (€79.99, did.ie) is a decent bet. As well as keeping your coffee warm it can also charge your phone.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReader

Life isn’t all about early morning wake-up calls or chugging caffeine while pounding away at the computer. We all have to take a break some time.

Giving someone a Kindle (€159, Currys.ie) can be a nice way of ensuring they are tempted to take a break. The paperwhite screen is designed to look like a book rather than the harsh glare of a regular screen.

Logitech Washable K310 Keyboard

This is a great gift for people who like to snack as they work. Bonus points if they’re a clumsy person who likes to snack at work – although anyone can spill soup on their keyboard if they are having an off-day.

With this gadget, it’s likely not going to be the end of the world if your bowl of minestrone ends up all over your keys; you can just chuck the whole keyboard in the bath.

Logitech’s K310 (€125, Ubuy.ie) can be submerged in up to 11 inches of water, dried and put back on the job. It’s got a nice monochrome colour scheme, too.

Kotanical Oil Diffuser

These sleek oil diffusers by Irish company Kotanical make a very nice smelling addition to any workspace. They come in a few different models, and prices range from €78 to €118.

Just add your favourite essential oil, plug in the diffuser and off it goes. The shop does a range of essential oil blends and gift bundles, too.

reMarkable 2 (note-taking tablet)

If you or a loved one likes to scribble out their thoughts by hand and have them somehow transferred to a screen for perusing later, give them the gift of note-taking with a futuristic feel.

Tablets you can handwrite on are not a new concept, but reMarkable 2 has a lot of features that will sufficiently satisfy most nerds. Think digital whiteboard converter, very thin and non-glare design, no notifications or pop-ups, long battery life and more. It retails at €349 on the company’s website, but you may have to pay extra for some features after the initial one-year free subscription ends.

Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station

Tired of playing tech Tetris with all your devices as they charge? This product might be a good solution for that person you know who has too many gadgets and never enough battery life.

This charging station can charge five USB devices at the same time, while keeping them all organised and out of harm’s way. It has two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

It is compatible with most devices but check the compatibility list before you buy it just in case. It retails at €64 from Harvey Norman.

All prices correct at the time of publication.

