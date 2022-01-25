Grafter opens two flexible workspaces in Dublin targeting luxury market

New Irish business Grafter has opened flexible workspaces on Leeson Street and Ely Place.

As many Irish workers begin the migration back to the office, a new player in flexible workspaces is opening up in Dublin.

Irish flexible workspace provider Grafter has opened two new spaces aimed at workers who want to get back to an office. The new workspaces are located in Georgian buildings on Leeson Street and Ely Place in Dublin’s city centre.

Grafter was set up last year by co-founder and CEO Emma Kennedy. “There is constantly a wide variety of end users entering the Dublin market, so competition for the best quality office spaces is intense,” she said.

The new company is looking to differentiate itself in the flexible workspace market with a luxury offering.

Kennedy said that in addition to “top-quality workspaces”, Grafter wanted to provide a “unique work-lifestyle offering” that would give members exclusive rates to meeting rooms, event spaces, gyms, restaurants, cinemas, bars, and hotels throughout Dublin and Ireland.

With that in mind, Grafter has inked a partnership with hospitality group Press Up allowing members to access many of its venues, which include the Elephant & Castle restaurants, the Dean hotels and the Stella cinema.

Ben Barclay, CEO of Press Up Hospitality Group, said Grafter’s clients could host presentations in the Stella, hold meetings in the company’s event spaces, use the Power Gym facilities or get catering from the group’s restaurants.

“Through this exclusive partnership, Grafter clients will have the group’s venues at their fingertips,” Barclay said.

Grafter’s Ely Place location used to be home to designer John Rocha’s design studio, while its Leeson Street building lay vacant for around 40 years before its restoration.

Around €1.5m was invested in the restoration of the Leeson Street property, which has capacity for 100 workers.

The Ely Place workspace, which opened in December 2021, features a mix of large period rooms suitable for open plan workspaces, customised meeting rooms and executive offices.

As hybrid and remote work look set to continue in some capacity for many companies, demand is expected for co-working and flexible workspaces. Another new Irish workspace provider, NoCo, launched at the end of 2020 and has been expanding its hybrid workspace network.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.