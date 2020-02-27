The best places to work in 2020 have been revealed

Biotech company AbbVie has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Great Place to Work Ireland rankings, knocking Workday into second place.

The biopharma company, which has three manufacturing facilities in Sligo and Cork, as well as two offices in Dublin, has knocked last year’s winner Workday into second place.

A surprising drop in rankings comes for Salesforce, which has been in the top three every year since it won in 2016. This year the tech company came in fifth.

Meanwhile, Workhuman, which came out on top in last year’s rankings in the medium-sized category, has moved into the large category at number four. Another new contender in the large category is global transport and logistics company Kuehne and Nagel, which operates in Dublin, Cork and Shannon, and came in third.

The Great Place to Work Institute evaluates companies based on a trust index employee survey and a culture audit submission, which outlines the policies each organisation has in place across nine key areas that make a company a great place to work. Companies that make the list at any level can boast a strong employer brand and potentially attract better talent.

Large organisations include companies with more than 250 employees. Other major companies that feature in the top 20 of large workplaces include biopharma players such as Regeneron, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Takeda, as well as tech companies Version 1, McAfee and Guidewire.

In the medium category, Cisco has unsurprisingly taken the top spot, having come second to Workhuman in 2019, and Dropbox has jumped from fifth place to second place. This is the second time Cisco has claimed the top prize in this category, which ranks companies with between 100 employees and 250 employees.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com previously, Joseph Benkanoun-Greene from Great Place to Work said the trust index survey given to employees has been established for several decades. “It’s the same methodology behind the Fortune 100 list,” he said.

